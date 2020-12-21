Information Services : ISC Customer Service Centre Holiday Hours

During the holiday season, ISC will be open regular business hours, Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., with the following exceptions:
December 24 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
December 25 Closed
December 28 Closed
December 31 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
January 1 Closed
Online Saskatchewan registry services will be available during this time at isc.ca.
Regular business hours resume on Monday, January 4, 2021.
COVID-19 Update: In-person customer service is available at Regina and Saskatoon locations only - appointments are required. Click here to book an appointment and for information about our safety procedures.
If you have questions or need assistance, please contact our Customer Support Team at 1-866-275-4721 or email ask@isc.ca.
