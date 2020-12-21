Log in
Information Services : ISC Customer Service Centre Holiday Hours

12/21/2020 | 01:11pm EST
During the holiday season, ISC will be open regular business hours, Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., with the following exceptions:

December 24 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
December 25 Closed
December 28 Closed
December 31 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
January 1 Closed

Online Saskatchewan registry services will be available during this time at isc.ca.

Regular business hours resume on Monday, January 4, 2021.

Please see our Observed Holidays page for a complete list of office closures.

COVID-19 Update: In-person customer service is available at Regina and Saskatoon locations only - appointments are required. Click here to book an appointment and for information about our safety procedures.

If you have questions or need assistance, please contact our Customer Support Team at 1-866-275-4721 or email ask@isc.ca.

Disclaimer

Information Services Corporation published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 18:10:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
