Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Information Services Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISV   CA45676A1057

INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

(ISV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Information Services : Registry fee adjustments coming into effect July 12, 2021

06/23/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Effective July 12, 2021, select fees will increase for the Land Registry.

The Corporate Registry, Saskatchewan Personal Property Registry, Land Surveys and Geomatics fees will remain unchanged.

These annual fee updates allow ISC to continue to properly maintain services.

Please visit www.isc.ca/feechange for a full breakdown of the fee changes, including a preview of the revised fee schedules.

ISC reviews registry fees on an annual basis and is committed to providing fair and sustainable fees to all our customers.The Company's Master Service Agreement (MSA) with the Government of Saskatchewan allows for registry fees to be adjusted annually.



Disclaimer

Information Services Corporation published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 21:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
05:46pINFORMATION SERVICES  : Registry fee adjustments coming into effect July 12, 202..
PU
05/21INFORMATION SERVICES  : Importance Notice regarding your OLS Packets
PU
05/12ISC Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
05/05ISC Reports 2021 First Quarter Financial Results
GL
05/05ISC Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
05/04ISC Obtains Receipt for Final Base Shelf Prospectus
GL
04/21ISC Announces Filing of 2021 Management Information Circular
GL
04/15INFORMATION SERVICES  : ISC to Release 2021 First Quarter Financial Results on M..
AQ
03/29ISC Named to the Globe and Mail's Women Lead Here Benchmark of Executive Gend..
GL
03/16ISC® Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results for 2020
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 157 M 127 M 127 M
Net income 2021 26,6 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
Net Debt 2021 21,8 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 559 M 455 M 454 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,70x
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Information Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 31,93 CAD
Average target price 30,95 CAD
Spread / Average Target -3,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeff Stusek President & Chief Executive Officer
Shawn B. Peters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joel Douglas Teal Chairman
Loren Cisyk Executive Vice President-Technology Solutions
Thomas Christiansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION60.37%452
KE HOLDINGS INC.-19.52%58 985
CBRE GROUP, INC.40.88%29 068
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-14.91%28 420
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-1.34%12 375
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED38.48%10 419