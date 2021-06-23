Information Services : Registry fee adjustments coming into effect July 12, 2021

Effective July 12, 2021, select fees will increase for the Land Registry.

The Corporate Registry, Saskatchewan Personal Property Registry, Land Surveys and Geomatics fees will remain unchanged.

These annual fee updates allow ISC to continue to properly maintain services.

Please visit www.isc.ca/feechange for a full breakdown of the fee changes, including a preview of the revised fee schedules.

ISC reviews registry fees on an annual basis and is committed to providing fair and sustainable fees to all our customers.The Company's Master Service Agreement (MSA) with the Government of Saskatchewan allows for registry fees to be adjusted annually.