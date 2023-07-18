On July 5, 2023, ISC and the Government of Saskatchewan announced they extended the term of the MSA and they have entered into an amended and restated Master Service Agreement (A&R MSA), which includes select Land Registry fee adjustments in addition to annual fee adjustments. To facilitate all of the fee adjustments taking effect on July 29, 2023, ISC will be depleting the Land Registry packet queue leading up to that date. Depleting the queue shortens the typical two-day turnaround time for Land Registry Packet submissions, which ensures submissions received prior to July 29, 2023 can be processed in advance of the fee adjustments. With an expedited turnaround time for packet submissions, please be aware that time to complete a packet withdrawal will be limited.

As per the Registrar's Order (which is published on the Gazette), Land Registry services will be suspended on July 28, 2023 at 3 p.m. Saskatchewan time. Packets submitted after such time will have the adjusted fees applied, effective July 29, 2023. It is expected that all services will resume no later than 11:59 p.m. Saskatchewan time on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Please visit www.isc.ca/feechange for a full breakdown of the fee adjustments, including a preview of the revised fee schedules.

For more information, please view the following: