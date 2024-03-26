Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ study evaluates service providers helping enterprises and the U.S. public sector adapt to changing workplace requirements

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of workplace services and solutions enabling enterprises and government entities to adapt to increasingly employee-centric workplaces.

The study results will be published in a series of comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ reports: Future of Work – Services, with individual reports covering six geographic markets, and Future of Work – Solutions, covering the global market, both geared to enterprise buyers, and a separate Future of Work – Services report covering the U.S. public sector.

The reports, scheduled to be released in September, will evaluate providers of services including workplace strategy and enablement, next-gen employee experience transformation, managed end-user technology, continuous productivity support, and smart and sustainable workplace services, as well as solutions for the large enterprise, SMB and the public sector markets.

Enterprise and U.S. public sector buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The future of work is evolving, with employers mandating employees’ return to the office and adopting hybrid working models. Flexibility is the driver of employee satisfaction and organizational success. Technological advances, notably generative AI (GenAI), fuel this evolution, promising increased efficiency and productivity.

“Employees seek the freedom to select both their workspace and the required technology,” said Iain Fisher, director, ISG Provider Lens Research. “They need ubiquitous access to devices, applications, data, workflow, documents and processes, irrespective of location, all of which requires greater security, collaboration and communication.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 110 providers of future workplace services for enterprise customers and 60 providers of these services to the U.S. public sector. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the services available for each market:

Workplace Strategy and Enablement Services, evaluating providers helping clients provide services including market change and new business model design, guidance on digital capabilities, new talent models, integration of local and remote physical workplaces, physical asset strategy and assessment and workplace-driven sustainability.

Collaboration and Next-Gen Experience Services (global enterprise report) and Next-Gen Employee Experience Transformation (U.S. public sector report), assessing providers typically offering services enabling group leaders, line-of-business (LoB) representatives and CXOs to enhance collaboration, associating experience with measurable business results and helping align digital workplace transformation with worker needs.

Managed End-User Technology Services, analyzing providers offering managed services to employ, provision and secure technologies for end-users and employees, delivering complete end-user computing services that form the core of the digital workplace.

Continuous Productivity Services (including Next-Gen Service Desk), reviewing providers supporting workforce ability to work from anywhere, anytime, providing autonomy and constant connectivity to ensure productivity regardless of location, work pattern or device.

Smart and Sustainable Workplace Services, judging providers supporting smart, IoT-enabled physical workspaces and assisting clients in achieving sustainability goals, designing, implementing and managing workspace environments that enhance operational efficiency, employee well-being and environmental responsibility.

In addition, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 60 providers of Future of Work solutions globally. This report will include two quadrants:

Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Solutions, assessing providers using technology to measure, analyze, benchmark, manage and enhance end users’ experience with workplace technologies.

Connected and Collaborative Work Solutions, evaluating providers offering software solutions to support working with a team of remote and in-office employees sharing a virtual workplace, including content collaboration, project/task management, note-taking and content creation.

Geographically focused reports from the Future of Work – Services study will cover the global workplace services market and examine products and services available in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Switzerland, Brazil and Australia. ISG analysts Mrinal Rai (Global, U.S.), Kevin Turner (U.K.), Roman Pelzel (Germany), Jochen Steudle (Switzerland), Cristiane Tarricone (Brazil) and Craig Baty (Australia) and will serve as authors of the geographic reports, while Bruce Guptill will serve as author of the U.S. Public Sector report. Mrinal Rai will author the Future of Work - Solutions report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on each study are available in these digital brochures: Future of Work – Services, Global; Future of Work – Services, U.S. Public Sector, and Future of Work – Solutions, Global. Companies not listed as providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI, automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

