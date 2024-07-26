Breaches of critical infrastructure trigger increasing regulation, investments in advanced, flexible systems and services, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

Australian enterprises and government agencies are making cybersecurity a strategic priority as attacks in the country become more frequent and severe, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity — Solutions and Services report for Australia finds that more organizations are exploring or adopting new cybersecurity technologies, especially AI and automation tools, to detect threats and take offensive and defensive measures.

“The cybersecurity battlefield in Australia is constantly changing,” said Michael Gale, partner and regional leader, ISG Asia Pacific. “Enterprises and service providers are working together to get the most out of emerging technologies and comply with complex regulations.”

Cybersecurity breaches at Australian organizations, including ransomware operations and supply chain attacks, continue to grow more sophisticated, the report says. Among the most visible have been customer data breaches at financial firms and attacks targeting critical telecommunications and healthcare infrastructure. As the Australian government has imposed new cybersecurity mandates and guidelines and modernized its own defenses, enterprises have sharpened their focus on data privacy and security.

Australian enterprises are investing in both established and emerging security technologies and services, ISG says. These include strategic security services, which incorporate functions such as threat detection, incident response and compliance management, and managed security services, which are evolving into cyber defense centers (CDCs) that use machine learning for advanced analytics.

AI is a core element of many of the solutions Australian companies are adopting, the report says. AI can reduce the need for human effort in recurring tasks — a key benefit amid a shortage of skilled security workers — and generate deeper insights into security readiness and possible threats. However, some firms are concerned about the risks of AI, including potential bias and misuse, ISG says. Companies are taking a similarly cautious approach to generative AI (GenAI) as a tool for threat identification and defense.

The rise of remote work and cloud-based operations in Australia has accelerated investments in identity and access management (IAM), ISG says. Companies are becoming proactive in mitigating the risks of unauthorized access and responding to new compliance requirements in this area. IAM innovations using AI and ML provide for adaptive measures that adjust to evolving threats, enhancing overall resilience.

“Australian enterprises want their security toolkits to be both simple and flexible,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “They will benefit from more comprehensive solutions that can serve an increasingly diverse customer base.”

The report also examines other Australian cybersecurity trends, including government investment in innovation centers and the effect of new privacy laws on strategic security services adoption.

For more insights into the cybersecurity challenges facing Australian enterprises, including retention of skilled personnel and collaboration with competitors and suppliers, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity — Solutions and Services report for Australia evaluates the capabilities of 82 providers across six quadrants: Identity and Access Management, Extended Detection and Response, Security Service Edge, Technical Security Services, Strategic Security Services and Managed Security Services — SOC.

The report names IBM as a Leader in five quadrants. It names Accenture, CyberCX, Deloitte, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, NTT DATA, Telstra, Thales, Verizon Business and Wipro as Leaders in three quadrants each. HCLTech, Infosys, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks and PwC are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Broadcom, Cato Networks, CGI, Cisco, CrowdStrike, CyberArk, EY, Forcepoint, Fortinet, KPMG, Netskope, Okta, Ping Identity, SailPoint, SentinelOne, Tech Mahindra, Trend Micro, Unisys, Versa Networks and Zscaler are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Kyndryl and Unisys are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants each. Fortinet, Skyhigh Security, Tech Mahindra and Trellix are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from IBM.

In the area of customer experience, Zensar Technologies is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among cybersecurity providers. Zensar Technologies earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity — Solutions and Services report for Australia is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

