Questions remain as to which ESG actions should be prioritized and how these efforts can best be communicated to stakeholders, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

Demonstrating leadership, especially in the regulatory sphere, Brazil is moving forward assertively in its sustainability and ESG agenda, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Sustainability and ESG report for Brazil finds that enterprises in Brazil are pioneers in undertaking important steps toward realizing an ecological transformation agenda. Brazil was the first country in the world to incorporate global standards issued by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) into its regulatory framework, a move that has led to rising demand throughout the country for sustainability solutions, the ISG report says.

“Service providers are increasingly recognizing the importance of sustainability,” said Andy Miears, director, adaptive organization, with ISG. “They have an unprecedented opportunity to lead the transition to a greener future.”

Despite the popularity of sustainability and ESG topics in Brazil, enterprises remain unsure of exactly how to fulfill their sustainability and ESG commitments and how to do so in a way that will resonate positively with stakeholders, the ISG report says.

Although traditional ESG ratings have typically focused on environmental factors, there is a growing emphasis on social and governance factors, such as human rights, labor practices and board diversity, the report notes. This is leading to the development of new ESG rating methodologies that give greater weight to social and governance factors, ISG says.

To this end, AI and ML are being used to develop new ESG ratings and benchmarking methodologies that are more accurate and efficient, and show the potential to reduce bias, the ISG report says. Standardized ESG ratings across industries enable organizations to gauge their sustainability performance relative to their peers, the report says. By benchmarking against industry standards, companies can identify improvement areas and establish sustainability targets, ISG says.

“ESG compliance is no longer an option but a requirement for operating in today’s business environment,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Enterprises are looking for strategic partners that can offer specialized solutions and services to help them integrate sustainable practices into their operations.”

The report also examines the shortage of qualified professionals in key sectors, including sustainability strategy, renewable energy and sustainable waste management.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Sustainability and ESG report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 81 providers across five quadrants: Strategy and Enablement Services, Technology Solutions and Implementation Services – IT, Technology Solutions and Implementation Services – OT, Data Platforms and Managed Services and Rating and Benchmarking Services.

The report names Accenture, IBM and Wipro as Leaders in four quadrants each, while Capgemini, Deloitte, EY, PWC and SAP are named as Leaders in three quadrants each. EcoVadis, KPMG, Siemens and WayCarbon are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, while Agrotools, Bain & Company, BCG, Bloomberg, CDP, DEEP, ESG Book, FactSet, ISS ESG, LSEG Data & Analytics, Moody’s ESG, MSCI, S&P Global and Sustainalytics are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Schneider Electric is named as a Rising Star — a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants, while GreenPlat, RepRisk and TIVIT are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Sustainability and ESG report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

