Leaders with Wells Fargo, GM, Arch Insurance, Foot Locker and Boston University to discuss workplace strategies and technologies at ISG Future Workplace Summit

A majority of enterprises say customer experience drives their decisions on remote or hybrid work, according to new survey research from Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Eighty percent of respondents to the ISG Market Lens™ Future Workplace study said the end-customer experience is an important or very important factor in the decisions they make around remote and flexible working. Respondents also cited attracting the best talent (82 percent), employee mental health (81 percent), employee retention (81 percent) and employee productivity (80 percent) as factors.

The ISG study findings and other insights about the future of work will be discussed at the ISG Future Workplace Summit, May 13–14, at Convene 360 Madison in New York City. ISG advisors and analysts will be joined by executives from leading global companies to explore technological and cultural strategies for creating and sustaining a thriving and competitive workplace.

“The future workplace is all about experience,” said Mark Smith, partner, ISG Software Research, and host of the ISG Future Workplace Summit. “Our study results show that enterprises understand the imperative of delivering quality experiences to the end customer, which requires quality experiences for everyone in the enterprise. The challenge now is identifying, implementing and leveraging the technologies that can deliver those experiences to all stakeholders.”

The first day of the Summit will focus on platforms and applications that are shaping the digital workplace and will include ISG expert-led sessions on the impact of AI and IT on workplace productivity.

On day one, Jeff Martin, vice president of workplace experience at Wells Fargo; Michelle Tran, founding partner of Crest Collective; Brooke Menchaca, director of talent acquisition at Harbor Freight Tools, and Danielle Farage, founder and Gen Z Expert at happi@work, will participate in a panel discussion, “Bridging the Digital Generational Gap,” to share lessons on uniting generations in technology adoption.

The first day of the event also will include the ISG Startup Challenge, featuring Julian Ginsberg, CEO of AI-powered networking platform Tapply Inc.; Joseph Zarb, president of cloud-based channel execution sales platform Selgine; Erick Pringle, builder, Kognitos, which translates business logic into machine language, and Nachi Junankar, CEO and founder, Avrio AI, Inc., an AI-powered recruiting and hiring platform. The four entrepreneurs will pitch their innovative solutions to an event audience that will vote on which technology they would implement in their own organizations. Judges Leonard Rodman, AI influencer, Rodman.ai, and Mindy Anderson, founder and CMO, fractional CMO provider I Breathe Marketing, will question the contestants.

Sessions on day two of the event will focus on empowering digital employee experiences. Event host Smith will interview Melissa Green, senior director of shared services at Foot Locker, on how enterprises can evaluate whether their cost management strategies are enabling or hindering professional growth and employee engagement. A panel discussion on AI’s role in shaping the future of work will feature Vivek Goel, chief AI strategist at the Wellness Connection, and Amy Lui Abel, PhD, head of career strategy and experiences for Arch Insurance.

“AI makes the personalization of experiences at scale possible,” Smith said. “Optimal experiences, delivered by digital and technological components, are necessary to engage and guide people and processes, build the corporate brand and foster human connections. By 2027, our research shows one-fifth of enterprises will use AI to dynamically personalize the digital experience.”

Also on day two, Weston Morris, senior director of global strategy for Unisys, will deliver a featured presentation, “Three Lessons Learned (and One Secret Ingredient) to Achieve ROI with Gen AI.” Later, Amanda Bailey, vice president of HR for Boston University, will join Krista Pell, chief people, culture and engagement officer for Alberta Investment Management Corporation, and Serena Huang, founder of Data With Serena, in a panel discussion, “What Type of Face Lift Will GenAI Provide to the Employee Experience?”

Another panel discussion, “The Untapped Potential of Data to Optimize Workplace Performance,” will feature Sonya Dufner, strategy director and principal with global architecture, design, and planning firm Gensler; Stacie Ruen, head of people development at GM, and Tomeka Hill-Thomas, senior principal with Mercer.

Rodman.ai is an Influencer Partner of the ISG Future Workplace Summit, while Unisys, Accenture, DXC Technology and Whatfix are event sponsors. CIOInsights, CIOReview, CIO TechWorld, CrmXchange, Hifo.co, HRM Outlook, ICON Outlook and Telecom Reseller are media partners.

Additional information and registration are available on the event website.

