    III   US45675Y1047

INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(III)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-13 pm EDT
5.330 USD   -6.00%
BU
09/13New ISG Center Evaluates Business, Workforce Experiences, Offers Ways to Improve in Challenging Marketplace
BU
09/12Information Services Group Unit Says It Has Partnered With Uniphore for Contact Center Automation Services, Software
MT
Firms in France Adapt Cybersecurity to Meet IT Challenges

09/14/2022 | 04:01am EDT
Remote work, cloud migration and growing cyber risk help drive enterprises toward next-generation strategies and technologies, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

Changing work modes, cloud-based digital transformation and a rise in cyberattacks in France have caused enterprises there to focus more attention and resources on cybersecurity, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity — Solutions and Services report for France finds that changes in IT and business operations, including the rise of remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing cloud adoption, have expanded the IT landscapes of organizations in France and exposed potential new attack surfaces. In response, enterprises are changing the way they purchase security services and seeking new capabilities such as advanced cloud security.

“Companies in France need next-generation security to protect their critical data and infrastructure,” said Roger Albrecht, co-lead, ISG Cybersecurity. “Service providers are adapting their solution architectures to meet clients’ new requirements.”

Many enterprises in France are implementing new security architectures, including zero trust network access (ZTNA) and full or partial secure access service edge (SASE), ISG says. At the same time, as security costs increase and the pandemic affects business performance, some companies have had to renegotiate security contracts. Under these pressures, plus increasingly stringent data-related regulations, more enterprises are turning to managed security service providers (MSSPs) for both security needs and compliance.

“Cybersecurity risks and requirements have grown beyond the means of many organizations,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “The leading MSSPs in France offer agility, scale and resilience.”

Companies are also seeking providers of strategic and technical security services, in some cases to integrate multiple legacy technologies to reduce both complexity and attack surfaces, the report says. For many, the search does not extend beyond France’s borders: Most enterprises in France expect security services to be delivered locally and in French, so large global security providers have a more limited presence in France than in other European countries, ISG says.

Rapid changes in enterprise IT have also forced some companies in France to adopt new approaches to identity and access management (IAM), where not only people but devices now need identities, and data leakage/loss protection (DLP), the report says. More healthcare providers in France are adopting advanced DLP as regulators mandate stronger protections for IT infrastructure and health data.

The report explores a wide range of cybersecurity trends in France, including the causes of rising demand for endpoint protection, better user access experiences and other capabilities.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity — Solutions and Services report for France evaluates the capabilities of 90 providers across seven quadrants: Identity and Access Management; Data Leakage/Loss Prevention (DLP) and Data Security; Advanced Endpoint Threat Protection, Detection and Response (Advanced ETPDR); Technical Security Services; Strategic Security Services; Managed Security Services – Large Accounts, and Managed Security Services – Midmarket.

The report names IBM as a Leader in five quadrants. It names Atos, Capgemini, NTT and Orange Cyberdefense as Leaders in four quadrants each. Accenture is named as a Leader in three quadrants. Broadcom, Microsoft, Sopra Steria, Thales, Trend Micro and Wipro are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Computacenter, CrowdStrike, Deloitte, EY, Forcepoint, HelpSystems, Intrinsec, Kudelski Security, Ping Identity, PwC, SailPoint, Sophos, Trellix, VMware Carbon Black and Wipro are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, CyberProof is named as a Rising Star — a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants. Deloitte, Netskope, One Identity (OneLogin) and Palo Alto Networks are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from Atos.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity — Solutions and Services report for France is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.


© Business Wire 2022
