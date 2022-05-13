Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Information Services Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    III   US45675Y1047

INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(III)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/12 04:00:00 pm EDT
6.460 USD   +3.03%
04:01aGerman Microsoft Ecosystem Cools With Slower IT Spending
BU
05/12Microsoft Partners Aid Transformation of U.S. Public Sector
BU
05/12 U.K. Firms Turning to Microsoft in Pandemic Recovery
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

German Microsoft Ecosystem Cools With Slower IT Spending

05/13/2022 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enterprises are more cost-conscious but still migrating to Azure cloud and investing in cybersecurity, ISG Provider Lensreport says

German enterprises scaled back some IT investments in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but many are continuing their migrations to cloud platforms, including Microsoft Azure, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Ecosystem Partners report for Germany finds digital transformation projects spiked in the first year of the pandemic as companies adjusted to new operating requirements. Later, business challenges such as supply-chain disruptions forced many enterprises, especially in manufacturing and retail, to hold back on IT spending.

“German companies have become more cost-constrained and price-sensitive – except when it comes to cybersecurity services,” said Andrea Spiegelhoff, EMEA partner in Germany. “Ransomware, blackmail and espionage are major concerns.”

However, an overall migration to the cloud continues, the report says. Organizations want to adapt their IT infrastructures to become more agile in responding to rapidly changing conditions and introducing innovations. Enterprises that have already moved some basic business functions to the cloud are now starting to migrate more specialized applications.

More German enterprises are now turning to Azure managed services providers to handle data consolidation, governance, compliance and security issues related to the cloud, ISG says. Managed services can help companies reduce costs, maximize automation and keep better track of their cloud capacity utilization and costs.

“The issues have become so complex for large companies using the cloud that outsourcing is often the only viable option,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “The key to success is to build a close professional partnership.”

ISG expects a healthy market for Microsoft services over the next few years as enterprises begin to consolidate their applications with fewer cloud providers.

The report also explores other issues in the Microsoft partner ecosystem in Germany, including Eastern Europe’s uncertain future as an EU regulation-compliant zone for providers’ delivery centers.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Ecosystem Partners report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 60 providers across seven quadrants: Managed Services for Azure – Large Enterprises, Managed Services for Azure – Midmarket, Microsoft 365 – Large Enterprises, Microsoft 365 for Midmarket, Dynamics 365, SAP on Azure and Power Platform Services.

The report names Atos as a Leader in five quadrants and Arvato Systems and Bechtle as Leaders in four quadrants each. It names Capgemini, Deutsche Telekom (TDG), Devoteam M Cloud, SoftwareONE and T-Systems as Leaders in three quadrants each. Accenture, All for One Group, Avanade, Communardo, DXC Technology and NTT DATA are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. The report names Allgeier, AppSphere, Axians, Computacenter, DataONE, glueckkanja-gab, Infosys, KUMAVISION, ORBIT, Rackspace Technology, Scheer GmbH, Skaylink and Wipro as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, ORBIT, q.beyond, Scheer GmbH and SoftwareONE are named as Rising Stars – companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition – in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Bechtle, Communardo, Devoteam M Cloud, KUMAVISION, ORBIT and T-Systems.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Ecosystem Partners report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.
04:01aGerman Microsoft Ecosystem Cools With Slower IT Spending
BU
05/12Microsoft Partners Aid Transformation of U.S. Public Sector
BU
05/12 U.K. Firms Turning to Microsoft in Pandemic Recovery
BU
05/11Digitization Drives ServiceNow Growth in Singapore, Malaysia
BU
05/11Wave of Transformations Lifts Brazilian ServiceNow Partners
BU
05/10Tech Modernization Accelerates Australia's Demand for ServiceNow Support
BU
05/10INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Information Services Group, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/10Information Services Group Posts Higher Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue; Hikes Dividend 3..
MT
05/09ISG : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 295 M - -
Net income 2022 17,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 312 M 312 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 335
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Information Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,46 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 70,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael P. Connors Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Humberto P. Alfonso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald C. Waite Independent Director
Kalpana Raina Independent Director
Neil G. Budnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.-15.22%312
ACCENTURE PLC-32.17%178 119
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-8.82%161 268
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.57%119 535
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-15.43%86 674
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.07%81 802