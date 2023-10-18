Brazilian enterprises are pursuing a more holistic model that is more responsive, not just to customers, but to employees as well, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

The horizons of the modern workplace are expanding as Brazilian enterprises seek partners to help them create an environment that is hybrid, connected, autonomous, intelligent and immersive, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work (Workplace) Services report for Brazil finds a growing demand for a workplace where employees can perform their tasks from anywhere, at any time, with agility and productivity. Faced with the challenge of attracting – and retaining – talent, Brazilian enterprises are pursuing technology investments that empower and engage their employees, the ISG report says.

“Enterprises in Brazil are more dynamic than ever,” said Dee Anthony, Americas lead, Future of Work, for ISG. “It’s vital for providers to be able to offer services that can readily adapt the digital workplace to fit the working methods of an organization’s employees.”

Companies in Brazil have begun adjusting to the reality of the post-pandemic workplace and are increasingly recognizing the importance of employee experience (EX), the ISG report says. Indeed, transforming EX is now a top priority for business leaders, who are turning to providers for assistance in implementing and supporting an EX-centric technology model, ISG says. Strategy and consulting are becoming integral as organizations seek a holistic approach to EX transformation, the report says.

According to the ISG report, providers that possess a consultative capability to manage the changes required for an evolving digital work model and that offer added EX management elements, such as empathy and personalization, stand out. Service providers offering EX transformation services typically engage with their clients in an outcome-focused model, the ISG report says. Many of these same providers have implemented experience-level agreements (XLAs) and are focused on improving both collaboration and communication, with the goal of increasing engagement among work teams, ISG says.

“Digital transformation has fundamentally changed the enterprise approach, not just to customers, but to employees as well,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “In both cases, it is imperative to adopt solutions that provide autonomy and self-service with a minimum of additional human intervention.”

The report also examines how companies can automate tasks and processes and make work more efficient and productive by deploying technologies such as ML, RPA and NLP.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work (Workplace) - Services report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 25 providers across three quadrants: Employee Experience (EX) Transformation Services, Managed Workplace Services - End user Technology and Digital Service Desk and Workplace Support Services.

The report names Unisys and Wipro as Leaders in all three quadrants, while Capgemini, DXC Technology, Kyndryl, SONDA and Stefanini are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Accenture, Algar Tech, Logicalis and TIVIT are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Atos is named as a Rising Star — a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants, while TIVIT is named as a Rising Star in one quadrant.

Customized versions of the report are available from Lenovo.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work (Workplace) - Services report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

