Enterprises tap into expanding array of tools from Oracle and partners to build out tailored, AI-ready cloud solutions, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

Oracle is expanding its presence in the U.S. cloud computing market by broadening its partner ecosystem and forging strategic partnerships, with the goal of giving enterprises more choice and flexibility, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem report for the U.S. finds that Oracle’s recently announced partnerships with Red Hat and Microsoft give its customers new ways to implement Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Oracle Cloud adoption is growing rapidly in the U.S. because the company’s expanding product set and partners are helping enterprises meet their goals, ISG says.

“Oracle Cloud is gaining users faster than other large cloud platforms, albeit it from a much smaller base,” said Bill Huber, partner, digital platforms and solutions, for ISG. “If Oracle is able to further demonstrate cost and performance advantages for Oracle Cloud as the host of choice for Oracle’s product portfolio, it could more broadly challenge Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.”

In the U.S., the world’s leading cloud market, more enterprises continue to adopt cloud-based services, looking to make their operations more fluid so they can respond to changing business requirements and growth opportunities, according to research by ISG. Establishing robust, reliable cloud-based operations is especially critical to take advantage of emerging AI solutions.

Interest in AI is rising in nearly all U.S. enterprises, ISG says. To meet this demand, Oracle is building a mature set of AI offerings by incorporating AI and ML in Oracle Database, MySQL and Oracle SaaS applications. While the company has introduced tools that meet some emerging enterprise needs, its ecosystem partners are helping clients integrate components from third parties into more comprehensive solutions.

Because one approach cannot meet the requirements of all cloud or digitalization initiatives, especially those involving AI, more enterprises are demanding solutions that fit the requirements of specific industries and companies, ISG says. Innovative Oracle services such as OCI, Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications and Oracle Autonomous Database, combined with offerings from the company’s broader ecosystem, enable enterprises to meet industry-specific goals.

“Cloud migration is high on the agendas of U.S. companies, and Oracle offers an increasingly popular cloud alternative,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Its partners add the pieces that turn their customers’ cloud visions into reality.”

The report also explores other Oracle Cloud trends in the U.S., including the impact of Oracle Database@Azure and the company’s privacy and cybersecurity efforts.

For more insights into the challenges affecting Oracle Cloud users, including concerns about the complexity of billing and migration, and ISG’s advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 32 providers across three quadrants: Consulting and Advisory Services, Implementation and Integration Services and Managed Services.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, HCLTech, IBM, Infosys, PwC, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in all three quadrants. It names LTIMindtree as a Leader in two quadrants. EY and KPMG are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Birlasoft, Hexaware and LTIMindtree are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Cognizant, HCLTech and Hexaware.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem report for the U.S. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

