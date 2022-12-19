ISG Advisors Recognized as 2022 HRO Today Superstars Leading Clients Through Disruptive Times

Stacey Cadigan and Debora Card recognized as top HRO experts

HRO Today has named two advisors from Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, as 2022 Superstars for their leadership in guiding the industry through disruptive times.

Stacey Cadigan, partner, was named an HR Superstar for the seventh consecutive year, and Debora Card, partner, was honored for the ninth consecutive year, both in the Thought Leaders category. HRO Today defines HR Superstars as “leaders driving the industry forward with innovation.”

“Rapidly changing workforce dynamics around employee costs, resignations, retentions, rewards, work-from-home, training and advancement are challenging enterprises to do more than manage employee turnover—they must implement strategies and approaches that facilitate talent retention,” said Todd Lavieri, vice chairman and president, ISG Americas and Asia Pacific. “Congratulations to Stacey and Deb on this well-deserved recognition for their work to help clients identify and transition to technology, systems and processes that will keep employees connected, engaged and motivated while delivering a superior overall experience.”

“Amidst distress, our 2022 HRO Today HR Superstars rose to the challenge of guiding workforces through fickle times. Unequivocally, they redesigned strategies, adopted cutting-edge technologies, and remained agile to meet current and future needs,” the editors of HRO Today said in announcing the awards. “It is because of them that their companies and industries were able to maneuver quickly and successfully into a new normal.”

ISG HR Technology and Transformation Services is a leading independent advisor on all aspects of HR transformation, working closely with clients as they create a business case for technology investment, select the best platform and services for their needs and manage organizational and process change.

Cadigan leads the ISG HCM and Enterprise Transformation business, and has particular expertise in HR outsourcing, HR technology and talent management. She co-authors the biennial ISG Survey on Industry Trends in HR Technology and Service Delivery report, which tracks how market trends are evolving based on prior research and examines the maturity of organizations as they make their way along the digital transformation journey. The next report will be published during the first quarter of 2023.

Card has 30 years’ experience in HR and Benefits Administration shared services and outsourcing to help clients define and implement their HR/benefits technology and service delivery strategies.

Awards are given in three categories: Providers, Practitioners, and Thought Leaders (consultants/advisors/analysts/academics/investors). Superstars were nominated externally through an online tool and by the HRO Today staff. To see the list of honorees in the third category, visit this webpage. A complete list of all winners is available here.

