Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Information Services Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    III   US45675Y1047

INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(III)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:30 2022-12-19 pm EST
4.350 USD   -3.76%
12/16ISG - New Digital Tools Empower Changing Australian Enterprises
AQ
12/16Nordic Digital Initiatives Address Economy, Environment
BU
12/15New Digital Tools Empower Changing Australian Enterprises
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ISG Advisors Recognized as 2022 HRO Today Superstars Leading Clients Through Disruptive Times

12/19/2022 | 02:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stacey Cadigan and Debora Card recognized as top HRO experts

HRO Today has named two advisors from Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, as 2022 Superstars for their leadership in guiding the industry through disruptive times.

Stacey Cadigan, partner, was named an HR Superstar for the seventh consecutive year, and Debora Card, partner, was honored for the ninth consecutive year, both in the Thought Leaders category. HRO Today defines HR Superstars as “leaders driving the industry forward with innovation.”

“Rapidly changing workforce dynamics around employee costs, resignations, retentions, rewards, work-from-home, training and advancement are challenging enterprises to do more than manage employee turnover—they must implement strategies and approaches that facilitate talent retention,” said Todd Lavieri, vice chairman and president, ISG Americas and Asia Pacific. “Congratulations to Stacey and Deb on this well-deserved recognition for their work to help clients identify and transition to technology, systems and processes that will keep employees connected, engaged and motivated while delivering a superior overall experience.”

“Amidst distress, our 2022 HRO Today HR Superstars rose to the challenge of guiding workforces through fickle times. Unequivocally, they redesigned strategies, adopted cutting-edge technologies, and remained agile to meet current and future needs,” the editors of HRO Today said in announcing the awards. “It is because of them that their companies and industries were able to maneuver quickly and successfully into a new normal.”

ISG HR Technology and Transformation Services is a leading independent advisor on all aspects of HR transformation, working closely with clients as they create a business case for technology investment, select the best platform and services for their needs and manage organizational and process change.

Cadigan leads the ISG HCM and Enterprise Transformation business, and has particular expertise in HR outsourcing, HR technology and talent management. She co-authors the biennial ISG Survey on Industry Trends in HR Technology and Service Delivery report, which tracks how market trends are evolving based on prior research and examines the maturity of organizations as they make their way along the digital transformation journey. The next report will be published during the first quarter of 2023.

Card has 30 years’ experience in HR and Benefits Administration shared services and outsourcing to help clients define and implement their HR/benefits technology and service delivery strategies.

Awards are given in three categories: Providers, Practitioners, and Thought Leaders (consultants/advisors/analysts/academics/investors). Superstars were nominated externally through an online tool and by the HRO Today staff. To see the list of honorees in the third category, visit this webpage. A complete list of all winners is available here.

About HRO Today and HRO Today Global

HRO Today and HRO Today Global are the properties of SharedXpertise Media and offer the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere in the HR industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks reach senior-level HR decision-makers with rich, objective, game-changing content. Our No. 1 strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.
12/16ISG - New Digital Tools Empower Changing Australian Enterprises
AQ
12/16Nordic Digital Initiatives Address Economy, Environment
BU
12/15New Digital Tools Empower Changing Australian Enterprises
BU
12/15Enterprises Embracing FinOps to Track, Control Cloud Costs
BU
12/15ISG - Digitalization Takes Off in U.S. With Transformative Services
AQ
12/15U.K. Firms Meet Economic Challenges With Digital Solutions
BU
12/14ISG Announces 2023 ISG Paragon Awards™ ANZ Finalists
BU
12/14Digitalization Takes Off in U.S. With Transformative Services
BU
12/14Public Cloud Use in Brazil Expands, Gains Momentum
BU
12/14Cost-cutting Lifts U.K. Demand for Automation Services
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 283 M - -
Net income 2022 19,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 217 M 217 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Information Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,52 $
Average target price 10,33 $
Spread / Average Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael P. Connors Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Humberto P. Alfonso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald C. Waite Independent Director
Kalpana Raina Independent Director
Neil G. Budnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.-40.68%217
ACCENTURE PLC-36.20%166 554
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.32%143 274
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION4.86%126 722
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.19%102 483
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.36%76 982