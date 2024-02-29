Program recognizes innovative and impactful sourcing industry partnerships

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has announced the winners of the 2024 ISG Paragon Awards™ ANZ, which celebrate the ongoing transformation of sourcing industry partnerships with new solutions and technologies.

A total of 50 nominations were submitted for the annual ANZ program. Winners in each category were selected by an experienced independent expert and announced at a gala awards dinner on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at the Fullerton Hotel Sydney.

The winners of the 2024 awards are:

Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a service provider

Gold: PWC Australia with Levande

Silver: Tech Mahindra with One New Zealand

Innovation: Imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve clients

Gold: AC3 with Southern Cross Austereo

Silver: Tech Mahindra with Dnata

Silver: Tata Consultancy Services, Ltd. with NSW Government

Transformation: The successful transformation of an organization or key business function

Gold: Infosys with Team Global Express

Silver: Capgemini with Cochlear

High-Performing Partnerships: Successful partners that demonstrate seamless collaboration, leverage each other’s strengths and adapt together to achieve shared objectives

Gold: Ramco with a leading New Zealand telecommunications provider

Infosys and Westpac won the Excellence in Diversity award and Transurban and Blue Connections Pty Ltd. received the People’s Choice Award for an outstanding relationship identified by a client.

“Technology and business services providers make critical contributions to enterprise success,” said Michael Gale, partner and regional leader, ISG Asia Pacific. “We are honored to recognize the winners of the 2024 ISG Paragon Awards ANZ for finding powerful new ways to support their clients’ IT goals and achieve outstanding results.”

The 2024 ISG ANZ Paragon Awards celebrate the evolution of the sourcing industry through the application of new sourcing approaches, automation and digital technology. Full details are available here.

