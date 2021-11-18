Log in
    III   US45675Y1047

INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(III)
ISG Announces Major Expansion of ISG Provider Lens™ Research with 10 New Studies

11/18/2021
Series adds Google Ecosystem, Travel and Hospitality Services, HR Outsourcing and Transformation Services and more

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will publish 42 major provider evaluation studies in 2022, adding several important new subject areas to its influential and widely referenced ISG Provider Lens™ research series.

The ISG Provider Lens series includes 10 new quadrant studies for 2022, including evaluations of providers focused on engineering services, payroll solutions and services, human resources outsourcing and transformation services, and human capital management technology platforms. Other new studies examine provider services geared to specific industries: consumer packaged goods; media, technology and communications, and travel and hospitality. Finally, separate studies will focus on providers within the partner ecosystems of Google, Oracle and Workday, respectively.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens series will also include reports on the U.S. public sector technology buying market across nine studies, and it will be expanded to include several reports on new geographic markets: the Benelux region (Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg), Canada and Singapore/Malaysia.

In addition, the 2022 ISG Provider Lens series will, for the first time, evaluate service providers on environmental responsibility. As outsourcing clients incorporate prominent environmental practices into their business strategies and operations, many will look for similar initiatives from their service providers. The ISG Provider Lens reports will evaluate provider initiatives to reduce environmental impacts and to achieve carbon neutrality and net-zero carbon emissions. In addition, the reports will look at providers’ ability to help clients meet their sustainability goals as well as their environmental advocacy with clients, partners, suppliers and other stakeholders.

“We’re expanding our research to cover several areas in which enterprises are increasingly turning to technology and service providers to help them achieve their business goals,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “We will evaluate providers on their environmental impacts, a topic that’s generating an incredible amount of interest from clients and the general public.”

In addition, ISG will, for the first time, evaluate how service providers account for diversity, equity and inclusion.

The 42 ISG Provider Lens studies for 2022 include coverage of trending topics such as the digital workplace, cybersecurity, intelligent automation and the public cloud. ISG will continue reports added in 2021, including those covering procurement services and platforms, marketing technology, mainframe solutions and services, and banking and contact center platforms. Each ISG Provider Lens study will include specific coverage of individual geographic markets.

The new studies in human resources outsourcing and transformation services and human capital management technology platforms come as enterprises across the globe face difficulties with hiring and retaining employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the study on travel and hospitality solutions and services comes at a time when the industry is facing huge challenges from the pandemic.

ISG will also expand in 2022 its “Digital Innovators” report series, introduced this year. The Digital Innovator reports will identify burgeoning and start-up companies that can contribute leading-edge solutions and accelerators to address client challenges.

“Enterprises are broadening their use of providers and vendors as they develop new and expanded offerings for their customers,” said Aase. “This requires relationships with not only service providers but also with software, hardware and platform vendors, some of which are emerging ISVs (independent software vendors) and niche vendors.”

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens studies will feature enhanced proprietary content unique to ISG. Each quadrant report will include information on enterprise buying behavior and market trends, as well as price benchmarking data in the reports’ Executive Summaries. ISG also will include findings from its “ISG Voice of the Customer” client satisfaction research, upon which the ISG Star of Excellence Awards™ program is based, in the provider evaluations and Leader pages.

In addition to the quadrant reports, ISG will continue to publish ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types. A total of 10 such reports are planned for 2022.

The ISG Provider Lens Annual Plan for 2022 is available for download here. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.


© Business Wire 2021
