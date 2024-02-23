Recognition by Great Place to Work Institute based on employee survey

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced its business in Australia has earned “Great Place to Work Certification™” by the Great Place to Work® Institute for a third year in a row.

ISG Australia’s certification is based on the findings of a confidential employee survey about workplace culture, credibility, respect, camaraderie and pride, conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute. ISG has more than 100 professionals in Australia, advising clients across the Asia Pacific region and worldwide on digital transformation services, sourcing solutions, managed governance and risk services, benchmarking and strategy and operations design.

“Our own research finds organizations of all sizes recognize the link between employee experience and business performance and consider strong workplace culture an important competitive edge in the age of remote work and economic disruption,” said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO of ISG. “ISG is honored to have earned strong employee satisfaction scores and to again be recognized by the Great Place to Work Institute.”

The survey results showed that 73 percent of ISG Australia employees say ISG is a great place to work, up 6 percentage points, year on year. Eighty-one percent said they feel welcome by the team. Employees also said they appreciate the firm’s flexibility, community and collaboration, and noted ISG’s values of integrity, respect and feeling supported.

“ISG Australia is an energetic, friendly and collaborative team comprised of experts in the services we provide to our clients,” said Michael Gale, partner and regional leader, ISG Asia Pacific. “Our clients turn to us for technology and business solutions to improve their employee experience, so it is imperative that we measure and continually improve our own employee experience. We are grateful for this recognition, and we are proud of the people, products and services we provide for the greater Asia Pacific IT and business services market.”

The Great Place to Work Institute is considered the global authority on workplace culture, offering workplace certification and lists, data and benchmarking, research and insights supported by a proprietary model and platform. Great Place to Work has fielded more than 100 million employee engagement surveys around the world and conducted workplace culture research and consulting for more than 30 years.

