  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Information Services Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    III   US45675Y1047

INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(III)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

ISG Certified as ‘Great Place to Work'

03/31/2022 | 08:11am EDT
ISG Center of Excellence in India recognized by Great Place to Work® Institute for the third year in a row

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced it has been recognized as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute for the third consecutive year.

The ISG Center of Excellence in Bangalore, India, where more than 500 employees provide critical support services to ISG clients and internal teams alike, was certified this month based on the findings of the Great Place to Work® Institute’s Trust Index© employee survey, which assesses levels of trust, workplace fairness, credibility, respect, camaraderie and pride, as well as a Culture Audit© of HR processes and practices.

“We are honored to again earn certification by the Great Place to Work® Institute, considered the gold standard of employer brand recognition,” said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO of ISG. “ISG strives to deliver exceptional employee experiences in an environment that supports personal and professional growth. On behalf of our leadership team, I would like to thank each of our employees for their talent, trust and commitment to excellence.”

Connors noted the ISG team in Bangalore increased their productivity and helped the firm achieve its best year ever in 2021.

“The ISG team in India is in many ways the nerve center of ISG,” said Connors. “Working seamlessly with our client teams around the world as part of our ISG NEXT operating model, our people in Bangalore helped our firm meet rising client demand and enabled us to deliver outstanding results.”

ISG is one of more than 4,000 companies across 20 broad industries in India assessed by the Great Place to Work® Institute, which has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over 30 years. Each year, the Great Place to Work® Institute partners with more than 10,000 organizations around the world to help create and sustain a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.
03/29Information Services Buys Agreemint for Undisclosed Sum
MT
03/29ISG Acquires AI Platform Solution Agreemint
BU
03/29INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. (NA : III) acquired Confidentiality Corp.
CI
03/28Enterprise Service Management Shatters Corporate Silos
BU
03/21Insurers in Australia Turn to BPO Providers to Improve Customer Experience
BU
03/21U.S. Insurance Carriers Engage BPO Providers to Recover From Pandemic
BU
03/18U.S. Insurance Carriers Turn to Technology Platform Providers to Weather the Pandemic
BU
03/18INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/14Leaders with PepsiCo, Other Major Companies Join Lineup of Speakers at ISG Future Workp..
BU
03/11INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 293 M - -
Net income 2022 16,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 336 M 336 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 335
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Information Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,95 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 58,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael P. Connors Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Humberto P. Alfonso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald C. Waite Independent Director
Kalpana Raina Independent Director
Neil G. Budnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.-5.77%336
ACCENTURE PLC-18.35%214 381
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.18%180 183
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.14%118 826
INFOSYS LIMITED0.86%105 333
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.77%95 670