New market intelligence service provides comprehensive view of enterprise buying plans and behavior, and how IT and business services industry is responding to demand

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched ISG Market Lens™, a new market intelligence product that provides unmatched insights on the buy-side and sell-side dynamics of the IT and business services industry.

The new subscription service allows users to understand the market trends that are shaping enterprise buying intentions and behavior, and how the IT and business services industry is responding to meet current and future demand. The offering includes access to a self-service data platform and analyst inquiries and briefings.

“ISG Market Lens creates a 360-degree view of the industry by providing real-time buyer behavior insights and market activity indicators,” said John Boccuzzi, Jr., partner and president, ISG Research. “Clients can access unmatched data and expert interpretation to inform strategic planning and executive decision-making.”

The product includes insights gathered from primary research studies on topics including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and global capability centers; ISG research on industry trends such as smart manufacturing, healthcare transformation and cost optimization; and deep-dive analysis of ISG data on market activity indicators, including contract awards, commercial trends and provider staffing levels.

ISG Market Lens subscribers are able to access complete, downloadable data sets and research on ISG’s proprietary platform, in addition to primary research study results and market activity briefs. ISG analysts provide education and data validation through analyst-led briefings.

“ISG Market Lens is a comprehensive portfolio of primary research studies and market data that, together, paint a full picture of the enterprise drivers that impact market demand and pricing,” said Paul Reynolds, ISG Chief Research Officer. “The powerful combination of ISG data and expert analysis provides an unprecedented level of insight into the dynamics of the IT and business services industry.”

Selected insights and findings from ISG Market Lens research are delivered in a free weekly ISG Index™ Insider briefing and on the quarterly ISG Index™ call.

Additional information about ISG Market Lens is available on this webpage.

