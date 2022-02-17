ISG Leader Tells NASSCOM Forum Convergence Requires Consistency of Process, Technology, Data and Culture

Executive and employee buy-in are key to data convergence success, says ISG Chief Data and Analytics Officer

The Chief Data and Analytics Officer of Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, told participants in a global NASSCOM leadership forum earlier today that enterprises can only realize the benefits of data convergence after achieving maturity across their processes, technology, data and organizational culture.

In the Leaders’ Discussion: Riding the Convergence Tide - Processes, Data, Technology, and Cross-Industries at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2022, ISG Chief Data and Analytics Officer Kathy Rudy identified three stages of convergence maturity—process, technology and data—and urged enterprises to seek buy-in from internal and external stakeholders throughout the convergence life cycle.

“Convergence that truly enhances customer experience and increases operational efficiency has long been a goal, but efforts to achieve it have been made more complex by explosive increases in technologies and data,” Rudy said. “At the same time, COVID sped up digital transformation by years for many industries that did not have the in-house technology talent they needed to meet the rapid transformational timelines. Organizations that want to be successful in pursing convergence in processes, technology and data should bring employees into the planning process at the outset.”

During the discussion, which was moderated by Pradeep Menon, managing director and head of HSBC Technologies, and included Ravi Chhabria, managing director, NetApp India, Rudy said process convergence, the first step towards convergence maturity, is exemplified by today’s automobiles, which have evolved from a means of transportation to become sophisticated entertainment and communications platforms.

“If the processes followed by manufacturing, design and software engineers at an automobile manufacturer are not consistent and aligned to the same risk and reward structure, those enterprises will struggle to deliver business results,” she said. “Consistency is equally important for the culture, goals, risks and rewards of each team. Enterprises should ask if their culture is ready to converge, and if their engineers are ready to work together in an agile way.”

Rudy said technology convergence, the second step towards maturity, enables organizations to drive advances in new technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and the Internet of Things, and requires leaders to ensure they have the right technologies in place. This could include edge computing, appropriate data storage and cloud capabilities. Lastly, and equally important, are methods for delivering and analyzing data to support the business in a meaningful way, Rudy said.

To win executive-level buy-in for data convergence, the final stage of maturity, Rudy said IT leaders should communicate the value proposition for connecting data across processes, platforms and infrastructure and match the resulting efficiencies and improvements to customer engagement, margins and revenue targets.

For both enterprise leaders and employees, Rudy said earning buy-in is the key to success. “If you don’t show them why, they won’t want to comply,” she said. “The people element is too often an after-thought in data convergence. As talent is more in demand and employees increasingly know their value, most successful organizations are bringing organizational change management, learning and development and team engagement into the planning and decision-making process much sooner.”

