    III   US45675Y1047

INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(III)
  Report
ISG Leader Tells NASSCOM Forum Convergence Requires Consistency of Process, Technology, Data and Culture

02/17/2022 | 09:40am EST
Executive and employee buy-in are key to data convergence success, says ISG Chief Data and Analytics Officer

The Chief Data and Analytics Officer of Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, told participants in a global NASSCOM leadership forum earlier today that enterprises can only realize the benefits of data convergence after achieving maturity across their processes, technology, data and organizational culture.

In the Leaders’ Discussion: Riding the Convergence Tide - Processes, Data, Technology, and Cross-Industries at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2022, ISG Chief Data and Analytics Officer Kathy Rudy identified three stages of convergence maturity—process, technology and data—and urged enterprises to seek buy-in from internal and external stakeholders throughout the convergence life cycle.

“Convergence that truly enhances customer experience and increases operational efficiency has long been a goal, but efforts to achieve it have been made more complex by explosive increases in technologies and data,” Rudy said. “At the same time, COVID sped up digital transformation by years for many industries that did not have the in-house technology talent they needed to meet the rapid transformational timelines. Organizations that want to be successful in pursing convergence in processes, technology and data should bring employees into the planning process at the outset.”

During the discussion, which was moderated by Pradeep Menon, managing director and head of HSBC Technologies, and included Ravi Chhabria, managing director, NetApp India, Rudy said process convergence, the first step towards convergence maturity, is exemplified by today’s automobiles, which have evolved from a means of transportation to become sophisticated entertainment and communications platforms.

“If the processes followed by manufacturing, design and software engineers at an automobile manufacturer are not consistent and aligned to the same risk and reward structure, those enterprises will struggle to deliver business results,” she said. “Consistency is equally important for the culture, goals, risks and rewards of each team. Enterprises should ask if their culture is ready to converge, and if their engineers are ready to work together in an agile way.”

Rudy said technology convergence, the second step towards maturity, enables organizations to drive advances in new technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and the Internet of Things, and requires leaders to ensure they have the right technologies in place. This could include edge computing, appropriate data storage and cloud capabilities. Lastly, and equally important, are methods for delivering and analyzing data to support the business in a meaningful way, Rudy said.

To win executive-level buy-in for data convergence, the final stage of maturity, Rudy said IT leaders should communicate the value proposition for connecting data across processes, platforms and infrastructure and match the resulting efficiencies and improvements to customer engagement, margins and revenue targets.

For both enterprise leaders and employees, Rudy said earning buy-in is the key to success. “If you don’t show them why, they won’t want to comply,” she said. “The people element is too often an after-thought in data convergence. As talent is more in demand and employees increasingly know their value, most successful organizations are bringing organizational change management, learning and development and team engagement into the planning and decision-making process much sooner.”

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 276 M - -
Net income 2021 15,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 375 M 375 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,36x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 72,1%
Technical analysis trends INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,66 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael P. Connors Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Humberto P. Alfonso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald C. Waite Independent Director
Kalpana Raina Independent Director
Neil G. Budnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.0.52%375
ACCENTURE PLC-19.50%210 911
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.00%187 784
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.35%115 849
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.18%96 723
SNOWFLAKE INC.-10.05%93 330