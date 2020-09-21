ISG Partners with Rainbird to Help Enterprises Automate Complex Decision-Making

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today its ISG Automation business is partnering with Rainbird, an intelligent automation company, to help enterprises automate complex decision-making by modeling human thought processes.

UK-based Rainbird, through its intelligent automation platform, enables enterprises to codify their decision-making by replicating the process taken by experts to come to a decision. This means automated decisions, based on real human experience and skill, can be scaled quickly and made at speed.

“Complex decision-making has traditionally been very hard to automate,” says Wayne Butterfield, global head of Intelligent Automation Solutions at ISG. “Simple logic is easy to automate using robotic process automation alone, but it just doesn’t cut it when you need to look at potentially hundreds of different data points to make a decision, which is where Rainbird comes into the mix.

“Rainbird allows enterprises to automate the human part of the decision. This means they can scale decision-making and respond far quicker to customers in a wide range of areas, from approving a loan application or paying out an insurance claim, to advising a patient with COVID-19 symptoms to self-isolate based on current health guidance.”

For example, a healthcare provider might automate the decision-making process to advise a patient on the right procedure to follow based on their individual set of circumstances, following already-established guidelines. Or a financial services provider could use human expertise to codify a decision on whether a transaction is likely to be fraudulent, based on real experience and hundreds of data points.

“Poor decisions are expensive for enterprises,” says James Loft, chief operating officer of Rainbird. “We build visual models of human thought processes and use those models to automate decision-making. That means clients can make better decisions around 100 times faster than a person could do alone, and with 25 percent greater accuracy, enabling them to scale intelligent decision-making.”

ISG Automation’s alliance with Rainbird is in line with its strategy of partnering with the world’s leading automation software providers to bring the benefits of intelligent process automation to clients. ISG Automation is offering its clients Rainbird’s software-as-a-service and on-premises capabilities and is able to introduce the full range of ISG Automation services to Rainbird’s clients.

ISG Automation is a pure-play intelligent automation unit of ISG with a full portfolio of services, including automation assessments and strategy, proof-of-concept deployments, implementation and integration of software bots, establishment of centers of excellence to scale automation, and training and managed services. For more about ISG Automation, visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

