Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the winners of the first ISG Women in Digital Awards program for the Asia Pacific region, including India, recognizing women and their achievements in the digital world.

At a live, virtual award ceremony earlier today, leaders with ANZ Group Holdings, Australia Post, Silverlake Axis, Tech Mahindra and VicRoads were honored as winners in five categories, as selected by a panel of industry judges.

“In our inaugural year for Asia Pacific and India, the ISG Women in Digital Awards program received more than one hundred nominations of exceptional women who are changing the face of the digital economy in this region,” said Scott Bertsch, ISG partner and regional leader, ISG Asia Pacific, and executive sponsor of ISG Women in Digital in Asia Pacific. “All nominees, and each woman recognized with an award, are making unique and impactful contributions to advancing digital business in this part of the world, and we are delighted to celebrate their success.”

An independent panel of judges, comprised of Jenny Watson, senior director of technology for health insurance and business services, Bupa; Kaylene O’Brien, managing director, Capgemini Australia and New Zealand, and Namratha Dharshan, chief business leader, ISG Research, evaluated the nominations and selected the following winners:

Rising Star: for demonstrating exceptional and continuous growth, with increasing levels of leadership, responsibility and sphere of impact:

Gold Winner: Cassandra Goh, deputy CEO, Silverlake Axis

Silver Winner: Deepti Kakkar Wadhwa, associate director, Cognizant

Bronze Winner: Sindhura Guturu, Agile project manager LTIMindtree

Women’s Advocate: for playing an active role guiding women to succeed in the digital world:

Gold Winner: Grace Zielinski, director, technology operations, VicRoads

Silver Winner: Kavita Kapoor, chief financial officer, Quinnox

Bronze Winner: Kate Hickman, chief people officer, Infoxchange

Digital Innovator: for making a significant impact on an organization, business or client through creative use of digital solutions:

Gold Winner: Sweta Mehra, chief marketing officer, ANZ Group Holdings

Silver Winner: Keerthi Harikrishnan, domain expert, Health Care and Life Sciences, Innovation Labs, Persistent

Bronze Winner: Yashu Singh, senior product owner, Commonwealth Bank

Rock Star Leader: for leading a major transformation with significant business impact and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills:

Gold Winner: Dhanashree Bhat, chief delivery officer, Comms, Media and Technology, Tech Mahindra

Silver Winner: Madhu Gaur, senior vice president, customer success, Quinnox

Bronze Winner: Simmi Dhamija, chief operating officer (APMEA), Wipro

Sharbani Dhar, director of design and digital accessibility at Australia Post, was chosen by the judges as the Digital Titan of the Year for Asia Pacific and India from the entire pool of regional nominees, recognizing her as the most outstanding woman in digital in the region for 2023.

The awards program, launched in the Americas in 2022, was expanded for 2023 to the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific regions, including India. The global program received a total of 327 nominees, who are listed in an online ISG Women in Digital eBook. Awards for EMEA will be presented October 26, at 6 p.m., GMT. Awards for the Americas were presented on September 7.

“Women are breaking barriers and making lasting, positive changes in digital and technology leadership roles,” said Kimberly Tobias, ISG director and head of the ISG Women in Digital program. “We are honored to recognize the success of each person nominated. Congratulations to our 2023 winners.”

Created in 2018, the ISG Women in Digital community provides a platform to exchange practical advice and innovative ideas on diversity and advancement in the workplace. The community hosts a LinkedIn page, an ongoing ISG Digital Dish podcast series, and regular events for ISG employees and the greater IT and business services industry.

