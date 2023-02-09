Advanced search
    US45675Y1047

INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(III)
02/09/2023
5.390 USD   +2.08%
02/09/2023 | 11:01am EST
ISG to Announce Fourth-Quarter Financial Results
BU
02/03ISG to Publish Report on IoT Solutions, Services  
BU
02/03Providers Empower SAP Users to Pursue Modernization
BU
ISG to Announce Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

02/09/2023 | 11:01am EST
Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it will release its fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at approximately 4:15 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time.

The firm will host a conference call with investors and industry analysts at 9 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, the following day, Friday, March 10. Dial-in details are as follows:

  • The dial-in number for U.S. participants is +1 833-470-1428.
  • International participants should call +1 929-526-1599.
  • The security code to access the call is 356636.

Participants are requested to dial in at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

A recording of the conference call will be accessible on ISG’s website (www.isg-one.com) for approximately four weeks following the call.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 283 M - -
Net income 2022 19,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 253 M 253 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 69,3%
Technical analysis trends INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,28 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 89,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael P. Connors Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Humberto P. Alfonso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald C. Waite Independent Director
Kalpana Raina Independent Director
Neil G. Budnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.14.78%253
ACCENTURE PLC6.70%179 293
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.8.09%155 764
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.49%122 943
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.23%92 806
INFOSYS LIMITED5.46%79 194