ISG to Publish Report on Cloud-Native Services, Solutions

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will evaluate providers that help enterprises manage and orchestrate containerized application environments

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining services and solutions for cloud-native, containerized application environments.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Cloud-Native Services and Solutions 2022, scheduled to be released in September. The report will cover a wide range of cloud-native offerings, including managed container services, container management and orchestration platforms, and cloud-native security and observability tools.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Lightweight software containers and associated orchestration tools have revolutionized applications by decoupling them from infrastructure. This has enabled enterprises to develop and run modular, adaptable, fault-tolerant applications that deliver more value to users. However, it has also created new challenges, including security issues and the need for a new working relationship between development and operations (DevOps).

Some enterprises embarking on cloud-native strategies turn to managed service providers and system integrators. Others acquire the necessary capabilities through cloud-native offerings from hyperscalers or packaged distributions of the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system.

“Cloud-native technology has gone from a new idea that companies are adopting to a critical tool that needs ongoing support,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Enterprises looking for a partner in this area have a growing number of choices.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 200 cloud-native service and solution providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the digital services and products the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants are:

Managed Container Services, evaluating providers of a suite of capabilities for the creation and operation of modern container platforms and the development of applications on those platforms.

Container Platform Solutions, assessing vendors of proprietary enterprise software distributions of Kubernetes and other open-source, container-based orchestration platforms.

Hyperscaler Cloud-Native Platforms, covering hyperscalers that offer platforms to help enterprises harness the business benefits of modern containerized applications across a hybrid or multicloud environment.

Cloud-Native Observability Solutions, evaluating vendors of dedicated solutions for logging, tracing and measurement of containerized applications.

Cloud-Native Security Platforms, assessing vendors of proprietary solutions for securing infrastructure and applications from development to run-time across distributed, elastic cloud-native environments.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global cloud-native market and examine products and services available in the U.S. and Europe. ISG analysts Mark Purdy and Mirza Iqbal will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as cloud-native service or solution providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

