Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ study assesses platform providers that help businesses transform how they manage their finance operations

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of finance and accounting (F&A) platforms that help organizations grapple with an increasingly complex financial environment.

The results of this study will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, titled Finance and Accounting Platforms, scheduled to be released in May 2024. The global report will cover platform providers for Invoice to Cash (I2C) and Record to Report (R2R) processes.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Organizations are turning to F&A platforms to aid in their struggles with global economic fluctuations, stringent regulatory demands and the push for transparency. Integrating cutting-edge technologies such as AI, ML and blockchain expand platforms’ capabilities. The shift to cloud-based solutions democratizes access to advanced financial tools for even the smallest enterprises.

“F&A platforms have become indispensable to organizations for facilitating efficiency and providing strategic insight,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “These platforms enable companies to navigate the uncertainties of financial management with agility and informed foresight.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 20 F&A platform providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce two quadrants representing the platforms the typical company is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The two quadrants are:

Invoice to Cash (I2C), evaluating providers that deliver platforms encompassing the entire accounts receivable spectrum, leveraging cutting-edge technology such as AI, ML and robotic process automation (RPA) to revolutionize how businesses approach receivables, enabling decision-making with predictive analytics, optimizing customer payment behaviors and ensuring seamless cash flow management.

Record to Report (R2R), covering providers encompassing the entire financial recording and reporting process from the initial recording of transactions and events to delivering financial insights and reports. More than just tools for financial recordkeeping and reporting, these platforms are vital instruments for strategic financial management.

The report will examine finance and accounting platforms available globally. ISG analyst Gaurang Pagdi will serve as author of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as procurement providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

