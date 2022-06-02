ISG to Publish Report on Retail Digital Innovators

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will evaluate startups providing new technologies that bring real-world business results to retailers

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining vendors of advanced, market-ready technologies that help retailers address changing market conditions and increasing competition.

The study results will be published in an ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Retail – Digital Innovators 2022, scheduled to be released in August. The report will showcase mid- to late-stage startups that have had a significant impact on clients’ abilities to reach their business goals.

Enterprises, service providers and large software firms in the retail ecosystem will be able to use the report to learn about the potential of existing technologies and how they can be used to shape the future of retail. The research findings will inform retailers and brands that are looking to solve industry challenges or gain a competitive edge through technology. They will also provide market insights to service providers and software vendors seeking partnerships or acquisitions.

Consumer behavior has changed significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shoppers now expect seamless online purchasing experiences across multiple channels, including self-serve options. In-store shopping has returned, but many consumers now view brick-and-mortar locations as an experience and as micro fulfillment centers.

“Changes in the last few years have caused many retailers to reconsider how they do business,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Investment in retail technologies is growing, and companies will continue to seek innovative ways to engage with customers and stay competitive.”

ISG has learned from retailers that they plan to increase investments in omnichannel marketing, location analytics, returns management and unified commerce systems. Growing challenges in supply chain and logistics are leading companies to invest in areas including autonomous delivery, last-mile delivery, sensors and asset tagging. Other emerging trends include increasing automation and the use of digital technologies to make store employees more effective.

ISG has identified leading-edge retail technology startups to participate in this study. For each vendor, the report will include an overview of the company, its solution, its value proposition, its funding status and other essential information.

ISG analyst Aman Munglani will serve as author of the report. Further details on the study are available in this digital brochure.

All 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

