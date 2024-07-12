Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ reports will evaluate providers of data analytics and AI services that help enterprises improve operations, decision-making and competitiveness

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of advanced data analytics and AI services that enhance data-driven decision-making, operational efficiency and competitive advantage for enterprises.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive series of ISG Provider Lens™ reports, called Advanced Analytics and AI Services, scheduled to be released in January 2025. Three geographically focused reports will evaluate providers of data science and AI services, data modernization services, and advanced business intelligence (BI) and reporting modernization services.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The importance of analytics and AI services continues to grow, fueled by technological advances such as generative AI (GenAI). These capabilities require stronger data foundations, as quality, integrity and comprehensiveness of data are crucial for producing meaningful and accurate outputs, ISG says.

“The analytics services market has become a cornerstone of modern business strategy,” said Namratha Dharshan, chief business leader, ISG Research. “The demand for clean, secure data, coupled with compelling data storytelling and visuals, is increasing as enterprises seek actionable insights.”

ISG notes the shift toward augmented analytics is expanding the scope of data democratization within enterprises, fostering a data-driven culture and fueling greater innovation and agility.

A surge in data volumes driven by the adoption of cloud and IoT devices is increasing the need to modernize data infrastructures to meet heightened regulatory and compliance requirements, ISG says. Modern data architectures are minimizing the impact of data silos, promoting data lineage and governance and presenting opportunities for data democratization and monetization.

For their part, providers are constantly innovating and developing frameworks, accelerators, simulation models and customizable AI solutions to automate insights generation. They are emphasizing model monitoring and development through emerging techniques such as AutoML, MLOps and TinyML, making AI more integrated and efficient within business workflows.

For this study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 190 advanced analytics and AI services providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the services the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants are:

Data Science and AI Services , covering providers of advisory and systems integration services that leverage scientific methods and business context, including expertise in a client’s industry, to resolve critical business challenges and create new revenue models and business streams. Services include consulting, identifying use cases, developing statistical models and algorithms, and architecting, implementing and deploying systems and training for enterprise-wide AI adoption.

, covering providers of advisory and systems integration services that leverage scientific methods and business context, including expertise in a client’s industry, to resolve critical business challenges and create new revenue models and business streams. Services include consulting, identifying use cases, developing statistical models and algorithms, and architecting, implementing and deploying systems and training for enterprise-wide AI adoption. Data Modernization Services , assessing providers offering end-to-end services, from data migration to data management, that transform legacy systems into modern, cloud-based platforms. Providers should offer comprehensive consulting services; have the ability to design scalable data architectures, analyze data landscapes, develop business cases and manage data lifecycles; and demonstrate expertise in building data pipelines, establishing modern data lakes and warehouses, and streamlining data delivery through DataOps.

, assessing providers offering end-to-end services, from data migration to data management, that transform legacy systems into modern, cloud-based platforms. Providers should offer comprehensive consulting services; have the ability to design scalable data architectures, analyze data landscapes, develop business cases and manage data lifecycles; and demonstrate expertise in building data pipelines, establishing modern data lakes and warehouses, and streamlining data delivery through DataOps. Advanced BI and Reporting Modernization Services, evaluating providers employing sophisticated approaches to transforming raw data into actionable insights. They should excel in managing large amounts of data, integrating multiple data sources, and delivering real-time, dynamic reporting through interactive dashboards and customized reports tailored to various stakeholders’ needs.

The study will examine products and services available globally and in Brazil, Europe and the U.S. ISG analysts Marcio Tabach (Brazil) and Gowtham Kumar (Europe and U.S.) will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on this study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as advanced analytics and AI services providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

