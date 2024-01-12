Official INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. press release

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ reports will evaluate providers enabling enterprises and public-sector clients to use multi-cloud environments for more flexible operations

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study of service providers helping enterprises and U.S. public sector organizations combine on-premises data centers and public cloud to optimize IT operations.

The study results will be published in three comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ reports. The first two, called Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Services, will cover companies offering managed services, managed hosting and colocation services for global enterprises and U.S. public sector entities, respectively. The third, called Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Solutions, will cover hybrid cloud management platforms and resiliency platforms. The reports are scheduled to be released in June 2024.

Buyers at enterprises and public agencies will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Private and hybrid cloud environments are crucial for enterprise and public sector IT, offering security, efficiency and flexibility, as well as advanced data management and integration capabilities for AI and data training. Organizations with high security needs, large data volumes, and close integration with enterprise applications and workflows may opt for on-premises or private cloud solutions.

“As the private and hybrid cloud landscapes become more complex, enterprises and public sector entities need to choose strategic services and solutions that drive efficiency and security and adapt to evolving market dynamics,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Our studies delve into these vital requirements, guiding organizations toward informed choices for a successful cloud strategy."

For the two Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Services studies, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 275 private and hybrid cloud services providers for the global report and more than 45 providers for the U.S. public sector report. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the services the typical enterprise and U.S. public sector entity is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants are:

Managed Services, evaluating providers of services, including managing physical and virtual servers, middleware, storage, databases, and networking components across environments, including client data centers, multi-cloud settings, provider facilities, and third-party colocation centers. Providers typically offer transition services and guide clients to optimize their existing IT landscapes.

Managed Hosting, assessing providers of standalone enterprise-grade hosting solutions on their own or third-party infrastructure. Providers take responsibility for regularly maintaining and managing components, including servers, storage, operating systems and connectivity to external networks.

Colocation Services covers providers offering standardized data center operations by renting space for services and computing hardware in third-party spaces. Providers offer building, cooling, power, and security services while clients manage their hardware.

Geographically focused reports from the global study will cover the private/hybrid cloud market and examine products and services available in Asia Pacific, Brazil, France, Germany, Netherlands, Nordics, Switzerland, the U.K., the U.S. and the U.S. Public Sector.

ISG analysts Bruce Guptill, Pedro L. Bicudo Maschio, Phil Hassey, Rohan Thomas, Meenakshi Srivastava, Ulrich Meister and Wolfgang Heinhaus will serve as authors of the global report. Guptill will serve as author of the U.S. public sector report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details are available in this digital brochure for the global report and this brochure for the U.S. Public Sector report.

For the Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Solutions study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 40 providers. The two quadrants are:

Hybrid Cloud Management Platforms, evaluating software vendors providing robust integrated management platforms to build and manage on-premises, public, private and hybrid cloud infrastructures, ensuring consistency across cloud environments and enabling enterprises to deploy applications in a cost-effective, automated and standardized manner.

Resiliency Platforms, assessing independent vendors offering platforms or solutions for backup and disaster recovery within on-premises, private, public and hybrid cloud environments. These platforms provide features such as business continuity and disaster recovery strategy, planning, implementation and continuous testing.

The solutions report will cover relevant services available in the global market. ISG analyst Chandra Shekhar Sharma will serve as author of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the solutions study are available in this digital brochure.

Companies not listed in the brochures can contact ISG and ask to be included in the studies.

All 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

