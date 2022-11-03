Advanced search
    III   US45675Y1047

INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(III)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-03 pm EDT
5.030 USD   -4.01%
05:06pInformation Services : ISG Acquires Change 4 Growth
04:40pEarnings Flash (III) INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP Posts Q3 EPS $0.14
04:40pEarnings Flash (III) INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP Reports Q3 Revenue $68.8M
Information Services : ISG Acquires Change 4 Growth

11/03/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
Acquisition creates a global powerhouse in change management

STAMFORD, Conn., November 3, 2022 ― Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced it has acquired Change 4 Growth, an award-winning company specializing in transformational change for enterprises.

Founded in 2017, Change 4 Growth offers market-leading change solutions and expertise to support large-scale business transformations involving people, process and technology. Last year it was named a top 10 change management company in the U.S. by Manage HR magazine.

"The combination of Change 4 Growth and our existing ISG Enterprise Change business creates a global powerhouse in change management at a time when demand for such services is expected to grow significantly," said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO of ISG. "Enterprises are in a state of continuous transformation, as they adjust to new technologies, new competitors, and ever-changing market forces. To be successful, they need a highly adaptable, change-ready workforce."

The combined business will go to market as ISG Enterprise Change with capabilities in organizational change management (OCM), communications, training development and delivery, leadership development, mentoring, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs, executive coaching and culture change.

"Transformational change is a complex journey best undertaken with a strong and knowledgeable partner," said Beth Thomas, CEO and founder of Change 4 Growth, who has been named partner and co-leader of ISG Enterprise Change. "Together, we will offer unrivalled expertise, methodologies and tools to help our clients build and sustain change-capable organizations. We could not be more excited to be joining ISG and expanding the reach of both firms' industry-leading solutions."

Among those solutions is ATLAS™, a transformational change platform developed by Change 4 Growth that provides access to OCM templates and tools for greater efficiency and gives clients real-time visibility via dashboards into the progress and health of their business transformations. ISG Enterprise Change intends to offer this new solution to its clients immediately.

Change 4 Growth and ISG Enterprise Change together have successfully conducted more than 1,000 change management engagements involving more than 5 million employees. The two businesses have served more than 300 clients in industries including retail, automotive, manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, utilities and healthcare.

For more information about ISG's OCM services, visit the ISG website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

ISG - Information Services Group Inc. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 21:04:06 UTC.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 288 M - -
Net income 2022 18,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 250 M 250 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 71,2%
Information Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,24 $
Average target price 10,33 $
Spread / Average Target 97,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael P. Connors Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Humberto P. Alfonso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald C. Waite Independent Director
Kalpana Raina Independent Director
Neil G. Budnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.-31.23%250
ACCENTURE PLC-34.28%171 665
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.29%143 358
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.37%123 712
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.71%98 607
INFOSYS LIMITED-17.72%78 751