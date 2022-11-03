Information Services : ISG Acquires Change 4 Growth

Acquisition creates a global powerhouse in change management

STAMFORD, Conn., November 3, 2022 ― Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced it has acquired Change 4 Growth, an award-winning company specializing in transformational change for enterprises.

Founded in 2017, Change 4 Growth offers market-leading change solutions and expertise to support large-scale business transformations involving people, process and technology. Last year it was named a top 10 change management company in the U.S. by Manage HR magazine.

"The combination of Change 4 Growth and our existing ISG Enterprise Change business creates a global powerhouse in change management at a time when demand for such services is expected to grow significantly," said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO of ISG. "Enterprises are in a state of continuous transformation, as they adjust to new technologies, new competitors, and ever-changing market forces. To be successful, they need a highly adaptable, change-ready workforce."

The combined business will go to market as ISG Enterprise Change with capabilities in organizational change management (OCM), communications, training development and delivery, leadership development, mentoring, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs, executive coaching and culture change.

"Transformational change is a complex journey best undertaken with a strong and knowledgeable partner," said Beth Thomas, CEO and founder of Change 4 Growth, who has been named partner and co-leader of ISG Enterprise Change. "Together, we will offer unrivalled expertise, methodologies and tools to help our clients build and sustain change-capable organizations. We could not be more excited to be joining ISG and expanding the reach of both firms' industry-leading solutions."

Among those solutions is ATLAS™, a transformational change platform developed by Change 4 Growth that provides access to OCM templates and tools for greater efficiency and gives clients real-time visibility via dashboards into the progress and health of their business transformations. ISG Enterprise Change intends to offer this new solution to its clients immediately.

Change 4 Growth and ISG Enterprise Change together have successfully conducted more than 1,000 change management engagements involving more than 5 million employees. The two businesses have served more than 300 clients in industries including retail, automotive, manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, utilities and healthcare.

