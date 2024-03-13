ISG Investor Presentation

March 2024

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" which represent the current expectations and beliefs of management of ISG concerning future events and their potential effects. Statements contained herein including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "expect," "intend," "will," "continue," "should," "may," and other similar expressions, are "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Those risks relate to inherent business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies relating to the businesses of ISG and its subsidiaries including without limitation: (1) failure to secure new engagements or loss of important clients; (2) ability to hire and retain enough qualified employees to support operations; (3) ability to maintain or increase billing and utilization rates; (4) management of growth;

  1. success of expansion internationally; (6) competition; (7) ability to move the product mix into higher margin businesses;
  1. general political and social conditions such as war, political unrest and terrorism; (9) healthcare and benefit cost management; (10) ability to protect ISG and its subsidiaries' intellectual property or data and the intellectual property or data of others; (11) currency fluctuations and exchange rate adjustments; (12) ability to successfully consummate or integrate strategic acquisitions; (13) outbreaks of diseases, including coronavirus, or similar public health threats or fear of such an event; and (14) engagements may be terminated, delayed or reduced in scope by clients. Certain of these and other applicable risks, cautionary statements and factors that could cause actual results to differ from ISG's forward-looking statements are included in ISG's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ISG undertakes no obligation
    to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

ISG: Who We Are

A leading global technology research and advisory firm (Nasdaq: III) founded as a start-up in 2006.

Experts

Operational

Improvement

and Performance

Cash

$23M

Go-To-Firm

Technology Research

Digital Transformation

Digital Sourcing

20

Countries

1,600

Professionals

Revenue*

$291M

900+

Blue Chip Clients

Adj. EBITDA*

$38M

75+

Top 100 Enterprises

Choose ISG

Research

Subscription,

Custom, Events

Benchmarking

Largest Source of

Validated IT Metrics

Consulting

Strategy, Digital,

Operations, Change

88%

Re-occurring Revenue**

Influences

$200B

in tech spend annually

45%

Recurring Revenue***

Buyers

C-Suite

Technology Services

Governance

Automation

Contract and

Ecosystem

Management

Pure-play IA business

*LTM December 31, 2023

**Share of total firm revenue from repeat clients

***Q4 2023

Leading Research and Advisory Firm

ISG

Research

SaaS

Digital

Platforms

Digital Strategy and Solutions

#1 Sourcing Advisor in the

world: $20B TCV per year

50%+ Share of Advised Market

Technology Provider market

ISG proprietary SaaS platforms:

analysis, benchmarking and

deal pursuit advisory

Enterprise Client Satisfaction

and IT Benchmarking

ISG - Digital

App

Cloud

Cyber

Modernization

Security

Customer

Workplace

Artificial

Intelligence

Experience

of the Future

AI

AI Focus Areas

AI

AI

AI

Advisory

Sourcing

for ISG

Strategy

Identify & Select

SaaS Platforms

Operating Model

Provider Ecosystem

Smart Contracting

AI Infrastructure

  • A proprietary platform that digitizes all elements of ISG's market-leading sourcing transactions business
  • Includes ISG data assets, intellectual property and proprietary tools powered by AI providing real-time insights and predictive analytics
  • Targeting enterprise clients, tech and service providers and used by ISG client advisors
  • Expands TAM - unadvised transactions with current G2000 clients plus expand to underserved mid-market
  • Contributes to firm's margin expansion

ISG Addressable Market

$1T

$125B

Global

Managed Services TCV

Services Industry*

More than 600 Service and Technology Providers including:

USA-Based

Europe-Based

India-Based

*Growing faster than GDP

Client Example: From Services to Solutions

$370K 1. Services Requested

Office 365 Strategy

IT Benchmarking

IT Business Issues Revealed

2. ISG Capabilities

3. ISG Solutions

⬤ Digital Strategy

⬤ Software

Tech Strategy and Roadmap

and Sourcing

⬤ Research

Execution/Implementation

⬤ Network/5G

⬤ Enterprise

Multi-Phased Digital Transformation

⬤ Transformation

Change

Solution using full array of

⬤ Governance

ISG capabilities

and Risk

4. Three-Year Results

$13.6M

  • Agile Tech Model
  • Revamped Provider Ecosystem

over 3 years

$100M

Client Savings of

Serving Global Leaders Across 20 Industries

Banking &

Energy & Utilities

Health Sciences

Insurance

Manufacturing

Media &

Financial Services

Technology

Managing Disruption

Measuring Digitalization

Digitizing an

Accelerated Digitization

Technology

Migration to High-speed

in the Banking Industry

contribution to Business Value

Expanding Industry

of the Value Chain

Modernization

Networks, Increasing

13

10

15

10

12

12

of the top

of the top

of the top

of the top

of the top

of the top

Global Banking

Global Energy, Oil &

Global Pharma

Global Insurance

Global Auto and Other

Global

& Financial

Gas and Utilities

and Health

Companies

Manufacturers

Media, Telecom,

Services Firms

Companies

Services Companies

Tech Companies

