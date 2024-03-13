ISG Investor Presentation
March 2024
ISG Confidential. © 2024 Information Services Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Forward-Looking Statement
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" which represent the current expectations and beliefs of management of ISG concerning future events and their potential effects. Statements contained herein including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "expect," "intend," "will," "continue," "should," "may," and other similar expressions, are "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Those risks relate to inherent business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies relating to the businesses of ISG and its subsidiaries including without limitation: (1) failure to secure new engagements or loss of important clients; (2) ability to hire and retain enough qualified employees to support operations; (3) ability to maintain or increase billing and utilization rates; (4) management of growth;
- success of expansion internationally; (6) competition; (7) ability to move the product mix into higher margin businesses;
-
general political and social conditions such as war, political unrest and terrorism; (9) healthcare and benefit cost management; (10) ability to protect ISG and its subsidiaries' intellectual property or data and the intellectual property or data of others; (11) currency fluctuations and exchange rate adjustments; (12) ability to successfully consummate or integrate strategic acquisitions; (13) outbreaks of diseases, including coronavirus, or similar public health threats or fear of such an event; and (14) engagements may be terminated, delayed or reduced in scope by clients. Certain of these and other applicable risks, cautionary statements and factors that could cause actual results to differ from ISG's forward-looking statements are included in ISG's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ISG undertakes no obligation
to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
ISG Confidential. © 2024 Information Services Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
2
ISG: Who We Are
A leading global technology research and advisory firm (Nasdaq: III) founded as a start-up in 2006.
Experts
Operational
Improvement
and Performance
Cash
$23M
Go-To-Firm
Technology Research
Digital Transformation
Digital Sourcing
20
Countries
1,600
Professionals
Revenue*
$291M
900+
Blue Chip Clients
Adj. EBITDA*
$38M
75+
Top 100 Enterprises
Choose ISG
Research
Subscription,
Custom, Events
Benchmarking
Largest Source of
Validated IT Metrics
Consulting
Strategy, Digital,
Operations, Change
88%
Re-occurring Revenue**
Influences
$200B
in tech spend annually
45%
Recurring Revenue***
Buyers
C-Suite
Technology Services
Governance
Automation
Contract and
Ecosystem
Management
Pure-play IA business
*LTM December 31, 2023
**Share of total firm revenue from repeat clients
***Q4 2023
ISG Confidential. © 2024 Information Services Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
3
Leading Research and Advisory Firm
ISG
Research
SaaS
Digital
Platforms
Digital Strategy and Solutions
#1 Sourcing Advisor in the
world: $20B TCV per year
50%+ Share of Advised Market
Technology Provider market
ISG proprietary SaaS platforms:
analysis, benchmarking and
deal pursuit advisory
Enterprise Client Satisfaction
and IT Benchmarking
ISG Confidential. © 2024 Information Services Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
4
ISG - Digital
App
Cloud
Cyber
Modernization
Security
Customer
Workplace
Artificial
Intelligence
Experience
of the Future
AI
ISG Confidential. © 2024 Information Services Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
5
AI Focus Areas
AI
AI
AI
Advisory
Sourcing
for ISG
Strategy
Identify & Select
SaaS Platforms
Operating Model
Provider Ecosystem
Smart Contracting
AI Infrastructure
ISG Confidential. © 2024 Information Services Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
6
- A proprietary platform that digitizes all elements of ISG's market-leading sourcing transactions business
- Includes ISG data assets, intellectual property and proprietary tools powered by AI providing real-time insights and predictive analytics
- Targeting enterprise clients, tech and service providers and used by ISG client advisors
- Expands TAM - unadvised transactions with current G2000 clients plus expand to underserved mid-market
- Contributes to firm's margin expansion
ISG Confidential. © 2024 Information Services Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
7
ISG Addressable Market
$1T
$125B
Global
Managed Services TCV
Services Industry*
More than 600 Service and Technology Providers including:
USA-Based
Europe-Based
India-Based
*Growing faster than GDP
ISG Confidential. © 2024 Information Services Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
8
Client Example: From Services to Solutions
$370K 1. Services Requested
Office 365 Strategy
IT Benchmarking
IT Business Issues Revealed
2. ISG Capabilities
3. ISG Solutions
⬤ Digital Strategy
⬤ Software
⬤ Tech Strategy and Roadmap
and Sourcing
⬤ Research
⬤ Execution/Implementation
⬤ Network/5G
⬤ Enterprise
⬤ Multi-Phased Digital Transformation
⬤ Transformation
Change
Solution using full array of
⬤ Governance
ISG capabilities
and Risk
4. Three-Year Results
$13.6M
- Agile Tech Model
- Revamped Provider Ecosystem
over 3 years
$100M
⬤ Client Savings of
ISG Confidential. © 2024 Information Services Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
9
Serving Global Leaders Across 20 Industries
Banking &
Energy & Utilities
Health Sciences
Insurance
Manufacturing
Media &
Financial Services
Technology
Managing Disruption
Measuring Digitalization
Digitizing an
Accelerated Digitization
Technology
Migration to High-speed
in the Banking Industry
contribution to Business Value
Expanding Industry
of the Value Chain
Modernization
Networks, Increasing
13
10
15
10
12
12
of the top
of the top
of the top
of the top
of the top
of the top
Global Banking
Global Energy, Oil &
Global Pharma
Global Insurance
Global Auto and Other
Global
& Financial
Gas and Utilities
and Health
Companies
Manufacturers
Media, Telecom,
Services Firms
Companies
Services Companies
Tech Companies
ISG Confidential. © 2024 Information Services Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ISG - Information Services Group Inc. published this content on 12 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2024 00:25:02 UTC.