Information Services : Nordic Enterprises Seek Help with Ransomware Schemes

ISG Provider Lens™ report finds companies in region turning to cybersecurity services and solutions providers to better secure a mobile workforce

Facing a dramatic rise in cyberattacks, enterprises in the Nordic countries are turning to cybersecurity services and solutions providers to thwart ransomware and other malicious intrusions, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity – Solutions & Services Report for the Nordics finds businesses in the region looking for support to keep cybercriminals from stealing intellectual property and personal information. Enterprises in the Nordics, including those in the healthcare, hospitality, IT and finance industries, saw a significant increase in cyberattacks in 2020.

“High-profile cyberattacks in the Nordics point to growing efforts by international cybercriminals to disrupt businesses and cause harm,” said Roger Albrecht, co-leader of ISG Cybersecurity. “In the coming years, their main targets are likely to be banks, payment providers, insurers and other financial services firms.”

In addition to a growing number of attacks, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the attack surface for cybercriminals, the report adds. The number of employees working at home during the pandemic has left enterprises scrambling to protect workers’ PCs and mobile devices.

Nordic enterprises also see new cybersecurity challenges as they move data to the cloud, expand the number of applications they use, and go through mergers and acquisitions, the report says. Companies in the region are interested in emerging and evolving cybersecurity solutions and services, including data encryption, advanced endpoint detection, behavior-led identity and access management, and data loss prevention tools.

In addition, many companies in the region are embracing confidentiality, integrity and availability principles as they seek strategic security services, technical security services and managed security services. Strategic security services, for example, include security assessments, gap analysis, strategy development and risk-based resource allocation.

The report notes that identity and access management tools are becoming popular in the region as enterprises look for ways to stop disruptions caused by poor identity management policies. As the pandemic forced many employees to work from home, many enterprises were forced to reconsider their existing security systems.

Nordic enterprises are also embracing data leakage and loss prevention solutions, the report adds. Again, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in unsecured devices and an increasing use of technologies such as virtual private networks, which prompted companies to focus on improving their visibility across endpoints and devices.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity – Solutions & Services Report for the Nordics evaluates the capabilities of 83 providers across six quadrants: Identity and Access Management; Data Leakage/Loss Prevention and Data Security; Advanced Endpoint Threat Protection, Detection and Response; Technical Security Services; Strategic Security Services; and Managed Security Services.

The report names IBM as Leader in four quadrants, and Accenture, Atos, Capgemini, HCL and Orange Cyberdefense as Leaders in three. Microsoft, TCS and Trend Micro are named Leaders in two quadrants, and Broadcom, Carbon Black (VMware), Check Point, CrowdStrike, Deloitte, Digital Guardian, EY, Forcepoint, Heimdal Security, Kaspersky, McAfee, Mnemonics, Okta, Ping Identity, PwC, Sophos, Ubisecure and Wipro are all named Leaders in one quadrant.

In addition, Forgerock, Heimdal Security, Proofpoint and Wipro were named Rising Stars—companies with “promising portfolios” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in one quadrant each.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity – Solutions & Services Report for the Nordics is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

