Information Services : U.K. Firms Seek Cybersecurity Service Providers as Digital Transformations Increase Risk of Attacks

ISG Provider Lens™ report finds growing cybercrime is making risk management a key issue, generating more demand for security consulting, solutions and managed services

Cyberattacks against enterprise infrastructure are on the rise in the U.K. as digital transformation expands the digital footprints—and the potential attack surfaces—of many organizations, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity – Solutions & Services report for the U.K. finds the increasing sophistication of cyberattacks against different points in the enterprise IT ecosystem has made organizations more aware of cybersecurity and more interested in a broad range of defensive technologies.

“Cloud migrations, mergers and acquisitions and the growth of application estates have added to the cybersecurity challenges British firms are facing,” said Roger Albrecht, co-leader of ISG Cybersecurity. “Companies consider risk management central to enterprise leadership and want experienced partners for security solutions and services.”

Identity and access management (IAM) and data leakage/loss prevention (DLP) services are gaining momentum in the U.K. in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as companies undergo digital transformation and change their work practices. Many organizations are seeking IAM as a cloud-based service. Enterprises are also implementing zero-trust architectures, which focus on continuous authentication, to maintain security amid the growth of remote work.

The WannaCry ransomware attack against the National Health Service in 2017 revealed the potential risks of cybercrime to organizational reputations. A recent survey by the U.K. Department for Digital Culture, Media and Sport found 65 percent of midsize and 64 percent of large businesses had experienced a cyberattack in the last 12 months, ISG notes. In this environment, U.K. enterprises are increasingly seeking risk advisory, governance, compliance, training and other services.

A wide range of security services and solutions providers in the U.K. cover all aspects of IT and business. Some operate in a specific location, while others focus on certain sectors, tools or systems. Leading providers in the market are developing proprietary platforms and interfaces to integrate a variety of vendor solutions, ISG says.

Governance, risk and compliance practices are also a major concern to U.K. enterprises, according to the report. Recent data protection laws, including the Data Protection Act and the Network and Information Systems Regulation in the U.K. and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the EU, mandate compliance requirements, penalties and notification timelines. Complying with these regulations is one of the key objectives of enterprise cybersecurity programs.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity – Solutions & Services report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 98 providers across seven quadrants: Identity and Access Management (IAM); Data Leakage/Loss Prevention (DLP) and Data Security; Advanced Endpoint Threat Protection, Detection and Response (Advanced ETPDR); Technical Security Services; Strategic Security Services; Managed Security Services – Large Accounts and Managed Security Services – Midmarket.

The report names IBM as a Leader in five quadrants. It names Accenture, Atos, Broadcom, Capgemini, Deloitte and Wipro as Leaders in three quadrants each and HCL, Microsoft, Orange Cyberdefense and TCS as Leaders in two quadrants each. Alert Logic, Check Point, Claranet, CrowdStrike, Digital Guardian, DXC, EY, Forcepoint, Herjavec Group, Kaspersky, McAfee, NTT, Okta, Oracle, PwC, RSA, Sophos, Tech Mahindra, Trend Micro, Verizon and VMware Carbon Black are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Computacenter, Cybereason, Darktrace, HCL, Infosys, Logicalis, Ping Identity, TCS and Varonis are named as Rising Stars—companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Claranet and Tech Mahindra.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity – Solutions & Services report for the U.K. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

