Information Services : COVID-19 Fuels Salesforce Boom in Brazil, Increasing Efforts to Hire and Train Qualified Implementation Teams

ISG Provider Lens™ report finds e-commerce growth, remote work, steps to improve customer experience and overall cloud migration helped drive exceptional gains for Salesforce in Brazil

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have led more enterprises in Brazil to adopt Salesforce solutions, adding to a wave of growth that preceded the crisis and accelerating a race for local talent among Salesforce and its ecosystem partners, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil finds the expansion of e-commerce, investments in customer experience, work-from-home requirements and overall migration to the cloud have led more enterprises to deploy Salesforce products since the pandemic began. Though Salesforce does not disclose its results for Brazil, it has internally communicated that its performance in the country has been exceptional compared with global results, ISG says.

To meet the growing demand and address the related talent shortage in Brazil, Salesforce providers are ramping up their recruiting efforts and offering higher salaries to certified professionals while Salesforce itself has established a “trailhead center” in São Paulo to provide training in Salesforce skills for the corporate market. Salesforce also faces the challenge of qualifying and accrediting new partners in Brazil to fulfill its strategic growth plan for the region, ISG says.

“The challenge for both Salesforce and its ecosystem partners in Brazil is the breakneck pace of growth,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Fortunately, both Salesforce and service providers are aggressively developing local resources to meet the demand for effective enterprise implementations.”

As in other markets, the need for qualified Salesforce professionals has led to consolidation among providers in Brazil, especially by major system integrators buying out small boutique providers, the report says. The international giants are also setting up training centers in Brazil but in some cases have used acquisitions as shortcuts to develop their workforces.

Salesforce has also recently expanded its customer base in Brazil by allowing enterprises to pay for licenses in local currency, according to the report. The change is expected to help Brazilian companies avoid the effects of currency fluctuations as well as extra fees and taxes.

All providers of Salesforce support, from global system integrators to boutique vendors, still need a strong network of independent software vendors to meet the specialized requirements of specific industries and enterprises, the report says. Salesforce products have a highly standardized range of features, so providers in Brazil, as elsewhere, are forming partnerships to avoid having to develop solutions for individual clients on their own.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 29 providers across five quadrants: Implementation and Integration Services for Large Enterprises, Implementation Services for Core Clouds – Midmarket, Implementation Services for Marketing Cloud, Managed Application Services for Large Enterprises, and Managed Application Services for Midmarket.

The report names Everymind as a Leader in all five quadrants. It names Harpia Cloud as a Leader in four quadrants and Accenture, Deloitte, [kolekto], Wings IT and Wipro as leaders in three quadrants each. NTT DATA and PwC are named as Leaders in two quadrants each and CbCloud in one quadrant.

In addition, Top Information (TOPi) is named as a Rising Star—a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in three quadrants. Capgemini is named as a Rising Star in two quadrants.

