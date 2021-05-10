Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Information Services Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    III   US45675Y1047

INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(III)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Information Services : Initiates Quarterly Cash Dividend

05/10/2021 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend to holders of ISG common stock.

ISG will pay a second-quarter cash dividend of $0.03 per share of common stock on June 18, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2021. The Board expects the third-quarter dividend also will be set at $0.03 per share, with an announcement expected August 9, 2021, and expects to pay a total cash dividend of $0.12 over the four quarters ending in March 2022. All future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

“The Board’s decision to initiate a recurring cash dividend, the first in our 15 years as a public company, reflects our growing business momentum and our unwavering commitment to creating shareholder value over the long term,” said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO of ISG.

Pointing to the record $44 million of cash flow from operations ISG generated in 2020 and the record $12 million in the first quarter of 2021, Connors said the new cash dividend “is made possible by the strong cash-generating power of our business and our disciplined operating approach.”

In addition to returning capital to ISG shareholders, Connors said the firm’s strong free cash flow allows ISG to reinvest in the growth of the business and prudently manage debt. ISG has paid down nearly 40 percent of its debt since December 2016, he said.

“As we continue to build on our business momentum in 2021, the initiation of a dividend is a logical next step that adds another element to our capital allocation strategy,” Connors said. “We believe a dividend will provide predictable ongoing returns, while continuing to allow for the repurchase of shares, repayment of debt and the pursuit of acquisitions on an opportunistic basis.”

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.
04:21pINFORMATION SERVICES  : Earnings Flash (III) INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP Posts Q1..
MT
04:21pINFORMATION SERVICES  : Earnings Flash (III) INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP Posts Q1..
MT
04:21pINFORMATION SERVICES  : Initiates Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
04:18pINFORMATION SERVICES  : Announces First-Quarter 2021 Results
BU
05/06INFORMATION SERVICES  : Rising Demand in Australia Intensifying Competition Amon..
BU
05/05INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Re..
AQ
05/05INFORMATION SERVICES  : U.S. Insurers Seek Partners for Digital Transformation a..
BU
05/03INFORMATION SERVICES  : Digital Customer Experience Tops 2021 Agenda for BFSI
BU
04/30INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security H..
AQ
04/30INFORMATION SERVICES  : CFO David Berger to Retire; Successor Named
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 251 M - -
Net income 2021 4,64 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 57,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 236 M 236 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 258
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Information Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,00 $
Last Close Price 4,88 $
Spread / Highest target 43,4%
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael P. Connors Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David E. Berger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald C. Waite Independent Director
Kalpana Raina Independent Director
Neil G. Budnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.48.78%232
CINTAS CORPORATION2.04%36 795
TELEPERFORMANCE SE18.95%23 036
LG CORP.44.57%19 904
EDENRED1.23%14 041
INTERTEK GROUP PLC9.60%13 935