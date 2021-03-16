Information Services : Smart Manufacturing, Edge Computing Poised to Surge in 2021, ISG Experts Say

Live webinars on March 18 and 25 will explore the mega-trends reshaping manufacturing and the business implications of edge computing, respectively

Smart manufacturing and edge computing will experience strong growth in 2021, say experts with Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, as manufacturers implement advanced technology and supply chain management strategies and the global market continues to demand high-speed connectivity.

The mega-trends behind this expected growth will be explored during the next ISG Smartalks™ webinar, “A New Manufacturing Operating Model for the New Future,” at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, Thursday, March 18. The manufacturing operating model, ISG says, is being reshaped by trends toward micromanufacturing, business-to-business sharing, regenerative manufacturing, and new business models and manufacturing ecosystems.

Christian Decker, partner and ISG Smart Manufacturing lead, EMEA, and Dr. Daniel Gerster, director, will explore the new business models that can maximize smart manufacturing delivery and ROI and help enterprises move past current challenges of outdated, immature or incompatible technology.

“We believe the move toward smart manufacturing will rebound aggressively this year,” Decker said. “Demand for consumer durable goods is surging and causing continued supply chain disruption, following widespread factory slowdowns in 2020. Having seen how Internet of Things devices helped preserve revenue streams during this pandemic, manufacturers will double down on digital workflows and automation to meet the new market realities. The ones who will be most successful will start with a holistic vision, strategy and deployment roadmap.”

A second ISG Smartalks webinar, “Edge Computing Enabled by 5G - Reality Check & Implications for Business-Driven IT,” on Thursday, March 25 at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, will share key insights into the state of the 5G network, practical implementations of edge computing, and making a business case for investing in this technology.

David Lessin, director; Henning Dransfeld, assistant director; Swathi Arunaa, senior analyst, and Titli Chaterjee, senior lead analyst, ISG Smart Manufacturing, will present the status of edge computing implementation across the market, along with private campus network deployment types and the impact of 5G.

“Edge computing acts as a liaison between legacy systems and current applications, building a more robust, connected architecture and enabling meaningful data insights,” Lessin said. “It also reduces costs and improves efficiency and security by processing data locally. We expect all these factors will contribute to an expansion in 5G infrastructure in 2022. Enterprises should be planning their optimal model and evaluating potential providers now.”

For more information or to register for ISG Smartalks™ webinars, visit this website.

