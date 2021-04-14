Information Services : U.S. Enterprises Look to ServiceNow Providers to Adopt Agile, DevOps Practices

ISG Provider Lens™ report finds companies seeking providers to help them leverage ServiceNow to support their digital transformations

U.S. companies are looking for service providers to help them leverage the capabilities of ServiceNow to manage their digital workflows, with an emphasis on agile, DevOps and lean practices, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners Report for the U.S. finds enterprises here focused on business relationship management, demand management and service portfolio management as part of their ServiceNow deployments, with an overall emphasis on digital transformation.

“ServiceNow has established itself as the market leader in enterprise resource planning, providing the greatest level of automation,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Many enterprise leaders are looking to ServiceNow as an agile workflow platform and a better solution than a rigid ERP system for establishing automated incident processing. Many see it as a cornerstone of their digital transformation strategies.”

The report recommends companies using ServiceNow should consider the complexity and variety of requirements of comprehensive service management when implementing various solutions. Service providers should have expertise in specific industries as well as an understanding of the integration needs and capabilities of ServiceNow with other software architectures.

It is also important for service providers to understand the enterprise’s core processes, personnel and culture, as well as the adaptability of a company to change, and take all of these into account when planning the new environment, the report says.

Due to its broad capabilities, ServiceNow is often seen as the cornerstone of a company's digitization strategy, a platform capable of facilitating deep integration of digital solutions to leverage their full potential and maximize return on digital investment.

As a result of this view, this year’s study has been expanded to evaluate providers of ServiceNow consulting services. Such providers support a company’s digital transformation by understanding ServiceNow as an integral part of digital strategy beyond the confines of IT.

In addition to these strategic planning partners, the report evaluates companies that specialize in the implementation and integration of ServiceNow, as well as providers that offer services supporting the operation of an implemented solution. In addition to purely technical capabilities, service providers must display an understanding of the principles of service management and the development and operation of process-oriented, industry-specific workflows.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners Report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 28 providers across three quadrants: ServiceNow Consulting Services, ServiceNow Implementation and Integration Services and ServiceNow Managed Services Providers.

The report names Capgemini, Cognizant, HCL, Infosys and LTI as Leaders in all three quadrants. Cask, Hexaware and Wipro are named Leaders in two quadrants, and Accenture, Deloitte, DXC Technology and KPMG are named Leaders in one.

In addition, Atos and Tech Mahindra are named Rising Stars—companies with “promising portfolios” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in two quadrants each. Hexaware was named a Rising Star in one quadrant.

Customized versions of the report are available from Cask, Hexaware and Wipro.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners Report for the U.S. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

