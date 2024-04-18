Enterprises using Microsoft cloud platforms to improve agility, control costs and enhance customer and employee experience, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

Companies in Singapore and Malaysia are accelerating their adoption of Microsoft cloud platforms as their efforts to improve customer and employee experience mature, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Cloud Ecosystem report for Singapore and Malaysia finds more enterprises in the region are embracing Microsoft’s expanding lineup of platforms and seeking services for Microsoft 365, Azure (including SAP on Azure), Dynamics 365, Power Platform and Copilot. Companies are moving to the cloud for lower costs, greater agility and faster innovation as well as for better user experiences. To achieve these aims, they are engaging providers for managed services such as DevOps and containerization, ISG says.

“More enterprises in Singapore and Malaysia now recognize the potential to grow by going cloud native,” said Michael Gale, partner and regional leader, ISG Asia Pacific. “Using DevOps and other tools helps them introduce new features and revenue streams.”

At the same time, the market for cloud services in Singapore and Malaysia is growing more competitive as local players begin to challenge larger rivals, ISG says. This trend is likely to continue over the next five years.

Though some employees are now returning to offices in these countries, remote and hybrid work are becoming part of long-term enterprise strategies, the report says. A growing number of companies are using Microsoft cloud platforms, especially Teams and Viva, to foster a sense of connection among employees and enable better internal and external collaboration.

Enterprises in the region are also improving the experience of frontline workers by identifying and providing appropriate devices, applications and connectivity, ISG says. Microsoft Viva employee experience tools are central to these efforts, while companies also explore non-intrusive ways to engage with employees, including cognitive virtual assistants that perform routine tasks so workers can focus on critical work.

Microsoft’s Copilot AI companions are beginning to democratize access to AI within enterprises, with new platforms allowing employees to automate workflows and tailor them to their own needs, the report says. AI and Copilot are powering initiatives to boost productivity, tap into employees’ creativity and retain top talent.

“Copilots may become a killer app that creates a new universe of applications and marketplaces,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Providers are helping clients reach the technical readiness to use Copilots in their own environments.”

The report also explores other Microsoft cloud platform trends affecting Singapore and Malaysia, including GenAI projects advancing from experimentation to deployment and the rising use of AI to counter cybersecurity threats.

For more insights into the Microsoft cloud-related challenges facing enterprises in these countries, including the difficulty of delivering better customer and employee experiences and the sometimes confusing array of providers to choose from, plus advice for addressing these issues, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Cloud Ecosystem report for Singapore and Malaysia evaluates the capabilities of 29 providers across five quadrants: Managed Services for Azure, Microsoft 365 Services, SAP on Azure Services, Power Platform Services and Generative AI Services for Microsoft Clouds.

The report names Accenture & Avanade, DXC Technology and Kyndryl as Leaders in all five quadrants. It names NCS and TCS as Leaders in four quadrants each and Fujitsu, HCLTech and Noventiq as Leaders in two quadrants each. Capgemini, Customer Capital Consulting, PwC and Tech Mahindra are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Fujitsu is named as a Rising Star — a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants. HCLTech, Infosys, Logicalis and NCS are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Bechtle is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among Microsoft cloud ecosystem partners. The provider earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Cloud Ecosystem report for Singapore and Malaysia is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240417243446/en/