New ISG Center Evaluates Business, Workforce Experiences, Offers Ways to Improve in Challenging Marketplace

Objective assessments of key business relationships can help with talent retention, improve technology and services ROI

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the launch of the ISG Experience Assessment Center to evaluate the health of strategic business relationships and the quality of workforce experiences.

The new offering builds on ISG’s pioneering relationship management work covering more than three million data points on relationship health and satisfaction gathered over the last 10 years. In addition to assessing critical business relationships, the Center offers strategic advice and support leveraging the full portfolio of ISG solutions – from operating model design and strategic sourcing to provider governance and enterprise change management – to turn assessment findings into actions for improvement.

Randy Geoghagan, partner and ISG Enterprise leader, said the current tight labor market, challenging economic conditions, and growing digital disruption heighten the need to strengthen partnerships with third-party providers and improve overall employee experience.

“The Great Resignation has unleashed a shortage of talent across industries, compounding the economic and supply-chain challenges resulting from the pandemic,” Geoghagan said.

“Left unaddressed, these challenges play out in organizations in the form of increased tension, diminished trust, misaligned priorities, workforce churn and unrealized value,” he said. “An objective evaluation of the health of a business partnership or workplace experience identifies areas for improvement so businesses can avoid an expensive, time-consuming search for a new partner or a dissatisfied, unproductive workforce.”

The Center offers independent, structured analyses of what is working, what is not, and what can be optimized in relationships between an enterprise and its business partners, between enterprise business units and shared-service areas like IT, or in the workplace experience employees have with technology and business services.

ISG advisors investigate the unique context of each relationship, analyze data from ISG’s quantitative and qualitative assessments, couple those insights with market intelligence and benchmarking data, and produce a prescriptive plan for strengthening and elevating key relationships and experiences. Clients can opt for ongoing advisory support in areas like digital transformation, vendor governance and organizational change management (OCM) to execute the recommended solutions.

“The overall value of an investment in a strategic partner or provider goes beyond cost,” said Stephanie Marcon, director of the ISG Experience Assessment Center. “An organization can select the right set of services and the right provider and even have the right contract without having the trusting, transparent and collaborative relationships it needs to achieve true return on investment.”

With its targeted solutions, ISG is able to help enterprise clients enhance their employees’ experience with technology and become more productive, as well as help enterprises and their third-party providers work together to improve collaboration, innovation, delivery quality and cost effectiveness.

Additional information is available on the ISG Experience Assessment Center website.

