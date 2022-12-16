Nordic Digital Initiatives Address Economy, Environment

Enterprises are deploying new technologies to improve supply chains, customer experience and sustainability, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

Enterprises in the Nordics have responded to rapid changes in recent years by launching digital transformations and taking the lead in environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Enablement and ESG Services report for the Nordics finds that digital technologies and third-party services have empowered organizations in the region as they adapted to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic disruptions that followed, including challenges created by the war in Ukraine.

“Many Nordic enterprises have successfully changed the way they work to generate growth under difficult conditions,” said Anna Medkouri, partner, ISG EMEA. “Strategy and consulting services played major roles in making this possible.”

The region has been a pioneer in digital services and projects related to ESG objectives, and this activity is accelerating across both environmental and other use cases, ISG says. Many enterprises are implementing systems to accurately track and report scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. ESG efforts in the Nordics also extend to other aspects of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), the report says. One project has used data analytics to analyze keywords used in a list of job requirements in an effort to attract more women candidates.

Supply chains in the Nordics have been constrained by conditions including materials shortages, rising costs, war-related disruptions and poor demand visibility, ISG says. The development of data-driven supply chains, which use analytics and AI to improve supply assessments and demand management, is a growing trend in the region, and providers are building specific offerings for this need. Supply chain modernization projects also increasingly address decarbonization and responsible sourcing of materials.

“Consumers in the Nordics want to see companies make a positive difference with their supply chains,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Service providers are enabling clients to track and report on the impact of their efforts.”

As in other regions, enterprises in the Nordics are adopting digital technologies to improve customer experience (CX) in the post-pandemic economy, the report says. Creating differentiated experiences for specific consumer segments, such as millennials and Gen Z, is a major trend in the Nordics. Offering green products for environmentally conscious consumers is another emerging requirement.

The report also explores other business services trends affecting companies in the Nordics, including skills shortages and early efforts by providers to build CX use cases for augmented and virtual reality and the metaverse.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Enablement and ESG Services report for the Nordics evaluates the capabilities of 36 providers across four quadrants: Business Consulting Services, Customer Experience Services, Supply Chain Transformation Services, and Sustainability and ESG Services.

The report names Accenture, HCLTech, IBM and Wipro as Leaders in all four quadrants. It names Atos, Capgemini, TCS and Tietoevry as Leaders in three quadrants each. BCG, Cognizant, Deloitte Digital, EY, Infosys, LTI, McKinsey, PwC and Tech Mahindra are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, GEP and Mindtree are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Enablement and ESG Services report for the Nordics is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

