Midsize Swiss enterprises often demonstrate a preference for cybersecurity solutions and services that are locally based, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

Swiss enterprises that are feeling an increased risk of AI-enhanced cyberattacks are looking for solutions and services that can provide equally sophisticated cybersecurity protection, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity - Solutions and Services report for Switzerland finds that although advances in AI and quantum technology could lead to new and more devastating threats to Swiss enterprises, a growing number of cybersecurity providers are poised and ready to fight fire with fire. Enterprises in Switzerland increasingly expect these providers to implement innovative solutions, including AI, automation and proactive prevention services, to stay ahead in the race against cybercriminals, the ISG report says.

“Many Swiss companies, especially midsize ones, are suffering from a shortage of cybersecurity specialists,” said Uwe Ladwig, managing director, ISG Switzerland. “That is why their IT managers are turning to external services, such as security operations centers, for assistance.”

Concerns about cybersecurity extend beyond the company’s own protection, the ISG report says. Stringent legal regulations are forcing Swiss enterprises to implement stronger security measures to prevent cyberattacks, the report says. These measures apply especially to data protection, which has long been a top priority in Switzerland, a country known throughout the world for the privacy of its banking, ISG says. The assets of these big banks are heavily dependent on data, the ISG report says.

In addition, there is generally greater trust in Switzerland's own resources, the ISG report says. According to the report, this attitude has been further strengthened in recent years by concerns about the data protection agreement with the U.S. As a result, providers of IT products and IT services that can offer those services in Switzerland are attracting greater interest from Swiss enterprises, ISG says. According to the report, this applies especially to the operation of solutions, such as cloud solutions and security operations centers. Midsize Swiss companies, in particular, seem to attach considerable importance to what is commonly referred to as “Swissness,” and are apt to give an edge to locally based providers, the ISG report says.

“Midsize Swiss enterprises often have distinct cybersecurity requirements,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “When looking for a provider, they consider communication and cultural aspects as particularly important in the decision-making process.”

The report also examines how what was once just considered IT security has steadily evolved into corporate security.

For more insights into the cybersecurity challenges that enterprises in Switzerland face, including contending with regulations and anticipating future threats, and ISG’s advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity - Solutions and Services report for Switzerland evaluates the capabilities of 89 providers across seven quadrants: Identity and Access Management, Extended Detection and Response (Global), Security Service Edge (Global), Technical Security Services, Strategic Security Services, Managed Security Services – SOC and Managed Security Services - SOC (Midmarket).

The report names IBM as a Leader in five quadrants, while Eviden and Swisscom are named as Leaders in four quadrants each. Accenture, Deutsche Telekom, HCLTech, InfoGuard, ISPIN and United Security Providers are named as Leaders in three quadrants each, while Aveniq, Capgemini, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks and Wipro are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Axians, Bechtle, Broadcom, Cato Networks, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Deloitte, DXC Technology, Ergon Informatik, Forcepoint, Fortinet, KPMG, Netskope, Nevis, Okta, Orange Cyberdefense, Ping Identity, SailPoint, SentinelOne, TCS, Trend Micro, UMB, Versa Networks, Wavestone and Zscaler are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Kudelski Security, Skyhigh Security, Thales and Trellix are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Zensar Technologies is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among Cybersecurity – Solutions and Services partners. Zensar Technologies earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from InfoGuard and Swisscom.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity - Solutions and Services report for Switzerland is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of insights to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

