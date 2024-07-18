Companies in the U.K. are shifting away from on-premises environments and moving toward managed hosting services, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

Enterprises in the U.K. are looking beyond public clouds and increasingly seeking services from private and hybrid cloud providers, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services report for the U.K. finds both large and midmarket companies shifting their cloud environments away from public clouds and back to private clouds or to a hybrid of both. Among the factors driving this shift are growing needs for strengthened security and compliance with changing regulations, the ISG report says.

“Service providers can assist midmarket enterprises in developing these hybrid cloud strategies,” said Anthony Drake, ISG partner, North Europe. “They offer reduced deployment costs, disaster recovery solutions and access to modern computing technologies such as serverless architecture, database as a service and DevOps practices.”

Hybrid clouds are not the only alternative open to companies who seek greater security and compliance, the ISG report says. According to the report, enterprises in the U.K. are gradually shifting their focus from on-premises environments to outsourced services such as managed hosting for data storage and business continuity purposes.

In addition to reducing the burden of operating a private data center while maintaining control over the hosted data, managed hosting provides enterprises with additional flexibility and features, such as multi-cloud connectivity, low-latency network connectivity, bare metal services, platform-agnostic operating systems and database support, the ISG report says.

Data centers in the U.K. are positioning themselves as connectivity hubs, the ISG report says. They offer access to advanced communication infrastructure such as fiber, dark fiber, internet exchange points (IXPs) and subsea cables, the ISG report says. In response to the increasing demand for high speed, this supplies U.K. enterprises with low-latency connectivity for both local and international communications, the report says.

“Large enterprises in the U.K. are looking for providers who can offer reliable uptime, secure data storage and high-performance network connectivity,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “The priorities for midsize enterprises lean toward comprehensive technical support, including 24/7 monitoring, rapid incident response and proactive maintenance that will ensure maximum uptime and availability.”

The report also examines how providers are adopting FinOps practices to optimize costs while maintaining sustainability goals.

For more insights into the private/hybrid cloud and data center services challenges that enterprises in the U.K. face, including rising energy costs and data security concerns, and ISG’s advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 57 providers across four quadrants: Managed Services for Large Accounts, Managed Services for Midmarket, Managed Hosting and Colocation Services.

The report names Fujitsu as a Leader in three quadrants, while Claranet, DXC Technology, Ensono, Kyndryl, Rackspace Technology and T-Systems are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Accenture/Accenture (Navisite), Atos, Capgemini, Computacenter, Digital Realty, Equinix, Global Switch, HCLTech, Hexaware, Infosys, LTIMindtree, NTT GDC / NTT Global Data Centers, Pulsant, Redcentric, TCS, Telefonica Tech, Telehouse, Unisys and Wipro are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Hexaware and Tech Mahindra are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Green is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services partners. Green earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services report for the U.K. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

