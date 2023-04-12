Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Information Services Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    III   US45675Y1047

INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(III)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-11 pm EDT
5.100 USD   +0.20%
04/11U.S. Salesforce Growth Boosts Demand for Provider Services
BU
04/06ISG to Announce First-Quarter Financial Results
BU
03/31ServiceNow's Rapid Rise Empowers Australian Enterprises
AQ
U.K. Sees Steady Rise in Demand for Salesforce Solutions

04/12/2023 | 05:01am EDT
Competition is tight among Salesforce partners large and small to offer ready-to-use implementation and integration, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

Enterprises in the U.K. are increasingly turning to service providers for Salesforce implementation and integration, especially those with expertise in Salesforce Industry Cloud solutions, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for the U.K. finds that small and midsize enterprises prefer solutions that require minimum customization for industry cloud implementation.

“Many U.K. enterprises are looking for industry-specific, one-stop solutions for Salesforce services,” said Yadu Singh, ISG EMEA lead – Digital Platforms and Solutions, based in the U.K. “Service providers are responding by bolstering their Salesforce portfolios through acquisitions and investments.”

Rather than seeking to increase their share of the U.K. market, many providers are digging deeper instead of going wider. Major providers are working to strengthen their relationships with existing clients, particularly on larger, more complex projects, the ISG report says.

Meanwhile, Salesforce is placing increased emphasis on industry clouds. According to the ISG report, financial services, energy, manufacturing, media, automotive, healthcare, retail, government, and hi-tech are seen as emerging markets for Salesforce Industry Cloud implementation in the U.K. Enterprises prefer solutions that are ready to use and require minimum customization for industry cloud implementation, and service providers are responding by offering a variety of technology platforms to aid in resolving industry-cloud-related issues.

Larger providers are taking advantage of their partnerships with Salesforce, while smaller providers are zeroing in on specialty areas, the ISG report says. Although this close cooperation between the largest providers and Salesforce makes it more difficult for smaller providers to compete, these providers are focusing their industry cloud offerings in narrowly defined industry sectors.

“Salesforce is moving quickly toward greater verticalization,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Enterprises will need to make implementation for industry clouds a key priority.”

The report also addresses other trends in the U.K. Salesforce ecosystem, such as a wider variety of pricing models plus Salesforce application management services based on flexible commercial models.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for the U.K evaluates the capabilities of 44 providers across six quadrants: Multicloud Implementation and Integration Services for Large Enterprises, Implementation Services for Core Clouds Midmarket, Implementation Services for Marketing Automation Midmarket, Managed Application Services for Large Enterprises, Managed Application Services for Midmarket and Implementation Services for Industry Clouds.

The report names Accenture, Cognizant, Infosys, Makepositive and Wipro as Leaders in three quadrants, while HCLTech, Hexaware, IBM, LTIMindtree and Reply are named Leaders in two quadrants each. Brighten, Capgemini, CGI, Coforge, Concentrix, Dotsquares, Persistent Systems, Pracedo, PwC, Wunderman Thompson and Zensar Technologies are named Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Coforge and Globant are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Cognizant and Makepositive.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for the U.K. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.


© Business Wire 2023
fermer