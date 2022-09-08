U.S. Enterprises Aim for Holistic Cyber Defense, Recovery

Companies are replacing hard-to-manage siloed products with unified systems, end-to-end services while seeking improved resilience, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

Large U.S. enterprises are adopting holistic approaches to cybersecurity that allow them to integrate data from interoperable systems, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity – Solutions and Services report for the U.S. finds companies are moving away from buying separate products to perform each security function, an approach that has created headaches for IT departments trying to manage and integrate the disparate systems. As they make this change, many are engaging providers of end-to-end services.

“Enterprises have found it hard to build effective cybersecurity strategies with heterogeneous products,” said Doug Saylors, partner and co-lead, cybersecurity, at ISG. “Service providers are helping them build a mesh of solutions that can talk to each other.”

This mesh can bring together information from many sources about threats, vulnerabilities and devices and present it to human analysts, who are an essential part of the holistic approach, ISG says. While many of those analysts may work for service providers, an enterprise should have some in-house expertise for the quickest possible detection and response to incidents.

U.S. enterprises are also shifting more investment into innovative security capabilities such as identity management, endpoint protection and advanced data leakage and protection systems, the report says. Many are rethinking their cybersecurity strategies in response to the growing sophistication of cybercriminals. The accelerating pace of digital transformation and the rise of remote and hybrid work during the COVID-19 pandemic have also triggered re-examinations of security.

While increasing their efforts to be secure, organizations are also starting to focus on being resilient, ISG says. Recognizing that attacks, threats and data losses are inevitable to a certain extent — even in smaller enterprises — companies are working on the ability to minimize losses and downtime if they are attacked.

“Companies need to prepare for a flexible defense and a rapid recovery,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “The next step should be for the industry to standardize a methodology for measuring cyber resiliency.”

For more insights on cybersecurity in the U.S., including the biggest challenges enterprises face and advice on how best to tackle them, read this ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity – Solutions and Services report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 102 providers across seven quadrants: Identity and Access Management (IAM), Data Leakage /Loss Prevention (DLP) and Data Security, Advanced Endpoint Threat Protection, Detection and Response (AETPDR), Technical Security Services, Strategic Security Services, Managed Security Services – Large Accounts, and Managed Security Services – Midmarket.

The report names IBM as a Leader in five quadrants. It names Accenture, Atos, Broadcom, Capgemini, Deloitte, HCL and Wipro as Leaders in three quadrants each. Check Point, Infosys, Microsoft, NTT, TCS, Trellix, Trend Micro, Unisys and Verizon are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. The report names AT&T Cybersecurity, Critical Start, CrowdStrike, CyberArk, CyberProof, EY, Forcepoint, ForgeRock, Fortinet, HelpSystems, Herjavec Group, Imperva, LTI, Lumen, Okta, One Identity (OneLogin), Optiv, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Proofpoint, PwC, Rackspace Technology, Rapid7, RSA, SailPoint, Secureworks, SentinelOne, Sophos, Varonis and Zscaler as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Cybereason, Netskope, NTT, Proficio, Saviynt, TCS and Trustwave are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Rackspace Technology and Trustwave.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity – Solutions & Services report for the U.S. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

