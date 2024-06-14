On June 14, 2024, Aktsiaselts Infortar and Apteegikaubanduse Hulgimüük OÜ signed a share purchase agreement for selling 80% shareholding in the subsidiary Farmatar OÜ. This transaction marks Infortar exit from the wholesale of pharmaceuticals and pharmacy goods business segment.



Following the transaction, Apteegikaubanduse Hulgimüük OÜ will become the new owner of the 80% shareholding in Farmatar OÜ.

The transaction is not treated as a transaction beyond everyday economic activities or a transaction of a significant importance, nor as a transaction with related persons, within the meaning of the "Requirements for Issuers" part of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange rules. The transaction does not have a significant impact on Aktsiaselts Infortar's activities. The members of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar are not personally interested in the transaction in any other way.

Infortar operates in six countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, maritime transport, and real estate. Infortar owns a 46,8% stake in AS Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 113,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, taxi business and many other areas. A total of 103 companies belong to the Infortar group: 48 subsidiaries, 5 affiliated companies and 50 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 1,325 people.

