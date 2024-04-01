Aktsiaselts Infortar decided to extend the term of office of the member of the Supervisory Board of AS Eesti Gaas Mr Enn Pant by 5 years, starting from 30 May 2024.



Infortar operates in five countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, maritime transport, and real estate. Infortar owns a 42,3% stake in AS Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 110,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 103 companies belong to the Infortar group: 47 subsidiaries, 5 affiliated companies and 50 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 1,308 people.

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

https://infortar.ee/en/investor