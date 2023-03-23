United Nations Development Programme Collaborates with Infosys Public Services to Implement Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite

Deployment of state-of-the-art, integrated platform is a key component of UNDP's new digital corporate management system

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Infosys Public Services (IPS), a US-based subsidiary of global next-generation digital services and consulting leader Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), today announced the successful deployment of UNDP's Quantum Global Digital Management System. Quantum, based on Oracle's Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, provides a unified and seamless platform for all UNDP business functions including human capital management, financials management, supply chain management and enterprise performance management for eight agencies of the United Nations with a user base of over 50,000 across 170 countries.

The new platform replaced all legacy systems, providing a simplified digital landscape with features like Intelligent Dashboards, AI/automation, and many self-service capabilities that transform operations and the way UNDP engages with partners, suppliers and personnel. Quantum's improved data control and high degree of digital end-to end process integration will lead to improved data quality and better decision support systems. In addition, UNDP will benefit from enhanced usability and end user adoption through a modern, multi-lingual and accessible user experience.

UNDP's new digital core, largely enabled by Quantum, is one of the enabling pillars of its digital transformation strategy. This platform delivers improved results tracking, fully integrated risk management capabilities, additional automated controls and a new digital self-service platform for personnel, partners and suppliers. With the new platform, many lower-value tasks have been simplified and automated enabling the organisation to shift its focus to more strategic tasks, resulting in a continued boost in productivity.

Sylvain St-Pierre, Chief Information Officer, UNDP, said, "Digital technology will allow us to rapidly evolve with the ever-changing development needs of people and our planet. Our previous systems were difficult to change and often made it challenging to adapt to changing global development needs and world events. This new digital core represents a quantum leap forward that enables UNDP with a modernized, integrated platform, allowing for truly transformative digital capabilities combined with a first-rate digital user experience. Quantum, our new digital corporate management system implemented with Infosys Public Services, underpins a #FutureSmart UNDP that leaves no one behind."

Steve Miranda, Executive Vice President, Applications Development, Oracle, said, "With a physical presence in 177 countries around the world, the UN Development Programme operates at massive scale. Using Oracle Fusion Applications for finance, HR, and supply chain will help UNDP to consolidate systems and embrace automation to increase efficiency and ultimately use less resources to deliver more value to its global constituents. We're proud to be working with Infosys Public Services to help UNDP optimize its processes and better deliver on its critical global mission."

Bhanu Prasad Narayana, Interim CEO and AVP, Infosys Public Services, said, "We have been proud partners of UNDP since 2013 and are thrilled to have the opportunity to move UNDP into the cloud era. Oracle Fusion Applications provide UNDP and its partner agencies with a complete suite of SaaS applications, and we are proud that IPS delivered the program on schedule, with zero disruptions, even amid the pandemic. Our comprehensive Oracle Cloud solutions and capabilities, and the power of Infosys Cobalt offerings are enabling us to accelerate cloud transformation priorities for our public sector clients and help deliver exceptional outcomes."

Quantum aligns with the Digital Strategy of the United Nations Development Programme and sets the stage for continuous improvements. UNDP and IPS implemented the Quantum system in line with guidance offered through Infosys' Oracle Cloud methodology that has been implemented for several Fortune 500 organizations globally.

To learn more about the project, please visit: https://www.undp.org/quantum

About Infosys Public Services

Infosys Public Services is a leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. With benchmark processes, access to cross-industry insights and innovative public sector solutions, Infosys Public Services is helping public sector organizations to navigate their digital transformation, helping them renew existing systems into modern, agile, intelligent platforms, develop new capabilities and deliver better outcomes to all stakeholders at a lower cost with less risk.

Navigate your next with Infosys Public Services.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

