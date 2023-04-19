Advanced search
    INFY   INE009A01021

INFOSYS LIMITED

(INFY)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:29:23 2023-04-19 am EDT
1232.20 INR   -2.16%
British govt publishes PM Sunak and other ministers' interests

04/19/2023 | 07:33am EDT
British PM Sunak and Home Secretary Braverman meet with police and community in Rochdale

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government on Wednesday published an updated list of ministers' interests, including an outline of the affairs of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is under investigation over whether he properly declared his wife's shareholdings.

Parliament's Commissioner for Standards began an investigation on April 13 into whether Sunak properly declared his wife's holding in a childcare company which stands to benefit from new government policy.

The prime minister's spokesperson said on Monday that Sunak's wife's shareholding in Koru Kids had been transparently declared, and opposition parties called for Sunak to publish an updated list of ministerial interests to improve transparency.

That list was published by the Cabinet Office on Wednesday, and refers to Sunak's wife, Akshata Murthy, as a "venture capital investor".

"She owns a venture capital investment company, Catamaran Ventures UK Limited, and a number of direct shareholdings," the document said.

"This includes the minority shareholding that his wife has in relation to the company, Koru Kids."

The list of ministerial interests said that Sunak's own financial interests were handled through a "blind trust/blind management arrangement."

The investigation is an embarrassment for Sunak, who came into office in October promising to lead a government with integrity "at every level" as he sought to revive his party's fortunes ahead of a national election expected next year.

Sunak and Murthy are the richest ever occupants of 10 Downing Street. Murthy is the daughter of one of the founders of Indian IT giant Infosys and owns about 0.9% of the company.

The couple faced criticism and public anger while Sunak was finance minister over Murthy's "non-domiciled" tax status which meant she did not pay tax in Britain on her earnings abroad. She subsequently gave up the status and said she would pay British tax on her global income.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 481 B 18 057 M 18 057 M
Net income 2023 247 B 3 011 M 3 011 M
Net cash 2023 236 B 2 876 M 2 876 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,5x
Yield 2023 2,82%
Capitalization 5 225 B 63 696 M 63 696 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,37x
EV / Sales 2024 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 343 234
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart INFOSYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Infosys Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFOSYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 1 259,35 INR
Average target price 1 525,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Salil S. Parekh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Nilanjan Roy Chief Financial Officer
Nandan M. Nilekani Non-Executive Chairman
Anand Swaminathan Executive VP-Communications, Media & Technology
Inderpreet Sawhney Chief Compliance Officer & Group General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.50%63 696
ACCENTURE PLC4.92%176 804
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.87%139 641
SIEMENS AG13.55%127 920
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.28%115 910
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.67%90 047
