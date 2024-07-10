The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Infosys McCamish Systems, LLC (“IMS”) with respect to their recent data breach. On November 2, 2023, IMS became aware that certain IMS systems were encrypted by ransomware. That same day, IMS launched an investigation with the assistance of a leading third-party cybersecurity expert. Through the investigation, it was determined that the data was subject to unauthorized access and acquisition. The in-depth cyber forensic investigation determined that unauthorized activity occurred between October 29, 2023, and November 2, 2023. The information impacted varies by individual but includes some or all of the following: Social Security Number, date of birth, medical treatment/record information, biometric data, email address and password, username and password, Driver’s License number or state ID number, financial account information, payment card information, passport number, tribal ID number, and U.S. military ID number.

