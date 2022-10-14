Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Infosys Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INFY   INE009A01021

INFOSYS LIMITED

(INFY)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:06 2022-10-14 am EDT
1489.40 INR   +4.89%
01:26aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares hit one-week high as Infosys, banks boost
RE
01:25aInfosys Gets Board Approval to Launch Over $1 Billion Share Buy Back
MT
12:31aIndia's Infosys jumps on upbeat outlook, buyback plans
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares hit one-week high as Infosys, banks boost

10/14/2022 | 01:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares climbed to a one-week high on Friday, led by gains in IT giant Infosys, bank stocks and strength in Asia, although fears remained over global growth after a surge in U.S. inflation fed into expectations of a big rate hike.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was 1.64% higher at 17,293.40 as of 0456 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1.74% to 58,231.71, having risen as much as 1.9% each, earlier in the session.

The benchmark indexes gained for a second session in five.

However, even if Friday's gains hold, the benchmark indexes will still post a weekly loss.

"For the last two weeks, we are seeing more of a consolidation in our market and it might continue but with the start of the earnings session, volatility has increased substantially," said Ajit Mishra, vice president - research, Religare Broking.

"The prudent approach is to go stock specific with focus on risk management," Mishra said, adding, that selective purchases in IT stocks as well as "buoyancy in the banking heavyweights", were helping lift the market even on weak global cues.

Infosys Ltd climbed as much as 4.9% to post its biggest intraday percentage gain since early January 2021 and was the top boost to the Nifty 50 index.

Infosys also helped lift the Nifty IT index as much as 3.15% to a one-month high.

The country's No.2 IT services company reported a bigger-than-expected increase in second-quarter profit, boosted by strong margin growth.

Private sector bank, public sector bank and finance indexes were also among the top performers among other sub-indexes, gaining between 1.7% and 1.8%.

Two- and three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto, a Nifty- 50 component, was 1.3% higher ahead of its quarterly earnings results later in the day.

Nifty's auto index shed some gains and was 0.81% higher.

Asian shares climbed on Friday following Wall Street, although gains could be shortlived over recession worries after surging U.S. inflation increased likelihood of higher interest rates for longer. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.60% 0.63328 Delayed Quote.-13.71%
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED -0.54% 3604.8 End-of-day quote.10.94%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.19% 1.13201 Delayed Quote.-18.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.29% 0.7283 Delayed Quote.-8.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.18% 0.97841 Delayed Quote.-14.64%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.25% 0.01214 Delayed Quote.-9.47%
INFOSYS LIMITED 4.87% 1489.4 Delayed Quote.-24.32%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.56% 0.56671 Delayed Quote.-18.34%
NIFTY 50 1.71% 17305.8 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
NIFTY IT 0.82% 28284.35 Delayed Quote.-28.44%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.68% 57235.33 Real-time Quote.-1.75%
All news about INFOSYS LIMITED
01:26aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares hit one-week high as Infosys, banks boost
RE
01:25aInfosys Gets Board Approval to Launch Over $1 Billion Share Buy Back
MT
12:31aIndia's Infosys jumps on upbeat outlook, buyback plans
RE
12:19aIndian shares gain as Infosys, banks stocks climb
RE
10/13INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening higher tracking Asian peers
RE
10/13Infosys Arm to Acquire Indian Software Solutions Company
MT
10/13Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
10/13Infosys : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/13Infosys Fiscal Q2 EPS, Revenue Rise; Company Boosts FY Revenue Outlook
MT
10/13Transcript : Infosys Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 13, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFOSYS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 463 B 17 765 M 17 765 M
Net income 2023 244 B 2 963 M 2 963 M
Net cash 2023 234 B 2 840 M 2 840 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,4x
Yield 2023 2,84%
Capitalization 5 956 B 72 340 M 72 340 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,91x
EV / Sales 2024 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 335 186
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart INFOSYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Infosys Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFOSYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 1 419,90 INR
Average target price 1 715,36 INR
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Salil S. Parekh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mohit Joshi Co-President
Ravi Kumar Singisetti Co-President & Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Nilanjan Roy Chief Financial Officer
Nandan M. Nilekani Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFOSYS LIMITED-24.32%72 340
ACCENTURE PLC-39.68%158 181
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-17.06%137 906
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.88%106 187
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.76%93 071
SNOWFLAKE INC.-53.87%50 713