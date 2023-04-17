Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Infosys Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INFY   INE009A01021

INFOSYS LIMITED

(INFY)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:04:56 2023-04-17 am EDT
1225.00 INR   -11.82%
04/16India's Infosys hits over 2-year low on downbeat revenue outlook
RE
04/16Indian shares to open lower on weak earnings, Fed rate hike worries
RE
04/14Telecoms, Online Retailers Weigh Down Asian Equities in Friday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INDIA STOCKS-Infosys triggers slide in Indian shares; IT stocks fall

04/17/2023 | 12:07am EDT
BENGALURU, April 17 (Reuters) -

Indian shares opened lower on Monday, dragged by a sharp slide in information technology (IT) stocks after weak quarterly earnings from Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.

The Nifty 50 fell 1.03% to 17,639.75, as of 9:35 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 1.21% to 59,700.44. Five of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined.

High weightage IT index tumbled 7%, with India's No.2 IT services exporter Infosys slumping 11%. The company

forecast its revenue growth hitting a six-year low in fiscal 2024, with clients deferring spending due to recession worries in major markets, the United States and Europe.

India's top IT firm by market capitalisation, Tata Consultancy Services fell 3%. The company also flagged uncertainty in the banking, financial, services and insurance (BFSI) segment in the near term in North American markets last week.

Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra lost nearly 7.5%.

Global equities remained subdued on rising odds of a 25-basis point Fed rate hike in May after data showed resilience in core U.S. retail sales.

($1 = 81.8620 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on INFOSYS LIMITED
More recommendations
