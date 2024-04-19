BENGALURU, April 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday, tracking Asian peers, on worries of an escalation in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, while a post-earnings drop in software services firm Infosys dragged down information technology stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.92% at 21,793.75 as of 9:22 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.89% to 71,850.09.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares slipped more than 2% and U.S. stock futures also pointed 1.3% lower following media reports that Israeli missiles had hit a site in Iran.

The IT index fell 1.2%. Infosys lost 2%, and was among the top five Nifty 50 losers.

The company forecast annual revenue below expectations after reporting March-quarter revenue that missed analyst estimates. (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Sonia Cheema)