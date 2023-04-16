Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Infosys Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INFY   INE009A01021

INFOSYS LIMITED

(INFY)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:05:02 2023-04-17 am EDT
1224.65 INR   -11.84%
04/16India's Infosys hits over 2-year low on downbeat revenue outlook
RE
04/16Indian shares to open lower on weak earnings, Fed rate hike worries
RE
04/14Telecoms, Online Retailers Weigh Down Asian Equities in Friday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Infosys hits over 2-year low on downbeat revenue outlook

04/16/2023 | 11:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd shares slumped as much as 10% on Monday to their lowest level in over two years after the IT services exporter forecast revenue growth this fiscal would be the slowest in six years and missed profit estimates for the fourth quarter.

India's second-largest IT services firm on Thursday said it expects revenue growth of 4%-7% for the fiscal year ending March 2024, well below analysts' expectations of 10.7% growth, as clients clamped down or deferred spending due to growing fears of a recession in many countries.

The Bengaluru- based company's net profit of 61.28 billion rupees ($748.21 million) in the January-March quarter also missed analysts' expectations of 66.24 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The Nifty IT index dropped over 6%.

($1 = 81.9020 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nishit Navin; editing by Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INFOSYS LIMITED -11.79% 1224.95 Delayed Quote.-7.89%
NIFTY IT -2.20% 26484.95 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 481 B 18 084 M 18 084 M
Net income 2023 247 B 3 016 M 3 016 M
Net cash 2023 236 B 2 880 M 2 880 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,7x
Yield 2023 2,56%
Capitalization 5 720 B 69 829 M 69 829 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,70x
EV / Sales 2024 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 300 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart INFOSYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Infosys Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFOSYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 1 389,20 INR
Average target price 1 583,79 INR
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Salil S. Parekh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Nilanjan Roy Chief Financial Officer
Nandan M. Nilekani Non-Executive Chairman
Anand Swaminathan Executive VP-Communications, Media & Technology
Inderpreet Sawhney Chief Compliance Officer & Group General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.89%69 829
ACCENTURE PLC4.65%176 355
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.08%142 441
SIEMENS AG12.74%127 323
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.22%116 237
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.05%89 376
